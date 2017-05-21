 Skip Nav
Summer Box is Here
Shop Must Have!
Did you know we have a UK site?
Did you know we have a Australia site?
Did you know we have a France site?
Did you know we have a Deutschland site?
Did you know we have a Middle East site?
Did you know we have a الشرق الأوسط site?
x
Camila Cabello Was a Gladiator and the Billboards Were Her Arena For Debuting Her Single
Spring Fashion
20 Outfits That Use the Most Versatile Summer Piece: The White Tank Top
Red Carpet Style
No, but Really, Camila Cabello Is the Dancer Emoji at the Billboard Music Awards
Recipes
Say Double Cheers at Brunch With These 16 Champagne Margarita Recipes

Camila Cabello Billboard Music Awards Performance 2017

Camila Cabello Was a Gladiator and the Billboards Were Her Arena For Debuting Her Single

Camila Cabello knew it was her turn to show up! The 20-year-old stepped on stage by herself for the very first time at the 2017 Billboard Music Awards, officially launching her career as a solo artist.

After performing a snippet of the emotional "I Have Questions," Camila removed her silver cape and showed off a short gold dress and gladiator heels for her first single, "Crying in the Club," and looked right in her element while Roman drummers and dancers performed with her. Her vocals and dancing were so on point for a night her fans will never forget. Savor Camila's first solo performance in the video above.

Join the conversation
Camila CabelloLatina EntertainmentAward SeasonBillboard Music Awards
Join The Conversation
Celebrity Style
Camila Cabello's Style Is Nothing Like It Used to Be — and We're Not Mad About It
by Alessandra Foresto
Latina Mom Beauty Secrets
DIY
6 Beauty Secrets Your Mom Passed Down to You That Actually Work
by Celia Fernandez
Pan Dulce and Nopal Cake Pops
Dessert
by Kelsey Garcia
Beauty News
by Sarah Siegel
Camila Cabello at the MTV Movie and TV Awards 2017
Red Carpet Style
Camila Cabello Proved That Florals For Spring Aren't Groundbreaking — They're Sexy
by Kelsey Garcia
Weight Loss Problems of a Latina
Weight Loss
10 Too-Real Struggles Latinas Trying to Lose Weight Will Understand
by Macy Daniela Martin
Camila Cabello and Her Mom Immigration Interview
Glamour
Camila Cabello: "That Word, Immigrant, Has Such a Negative Connotation"
by Perri Konecky
The Fate of the Furious Soundtrack
Music
The Fate of the Furious Soundtrack Is Your Summer 2017 Playlist
by Maggie Pehanick
Kate Beckinsale Dress at Billboard Music Awards 2017
Kate Beckinsale
by Marina Liao
Champagne Margarita Recipes
Recipes
Say Double Cheers at Brunch With These 16 Champagne Margarita Recipes
by Emilia Benton
Jennifer Lopez FaceTiming Alex Rodriguez
Celebrity Couples
by Celia Fernandez
Rita Ora Hair and Makeup at the 2017 Billboard Music Awards
Rita Ora
by Lauren Levinson
From Our Partners
Latest Latina
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Living
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds