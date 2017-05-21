Camila Cabello Was a Gladiator and the Billboards Were Her Arena For Debuting Her Single

Camila Cabello knew it was her turn to show up! The 20-year-old stepped on stage by herself for the very first time at the 2017 Billboard Music Awards, officially launching her career as a solo artist.

After performing a snippet of the emotional "I Have Questions," Camila removed her silver cape and showed off a short gold dress and gladiator heels for her first single, "Crying in the Club," and looked right in her element while Roman drummers and dancers performed with her. Her vocals and dancing were so on point for a night her fans will never forget. Savor Camila's first solo performance in the video above.