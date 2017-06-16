 Skip Nav
36 Colorful Straw Totes That'll Have Everyone at the Beach Talking

Colorful Straw Totes

Doesn't it feel like sometimes you're dragging totes and totes of stuff with you to a beach day? There's the sunscreen, cover-ups, hats, sandals, snacks — we could keep going. So if you're going to have to carry a bag (or two) full of essentials, it might as well be a supercute one. These colorful straw totes and handbags are so bright and pretty they'll put a smile on your face (and everyone else at the beach).

Shop Brands
Roxy · Trina Turk · Vera Bradley · Juicy Couture · UGG · Hat Attack · Mar y Sol · J.Crew · Buji Baja · Talbots · Dolce & Gabbana · Tory Burch · Anthropologie · Monserat De Lucca · Rosetti · Draper James · Pendleton · Sam Edelman · Kayu · Capelli of New York · Mystique · Athleta · Merona · Glamorous · Nordstrom · Free People · Forever 21 · Milly · Kate Spade · Yosuzi · Rebecca Minkoff · LOFT
Nordstrom Summer Daze Straw Tote - Brown
Nordstrom Summer Daze Straw Tote - Brown

Nordstrom Summer Daze Straw Tote - Brown ($49)

Nordstrom
Summer Daze Straw Tote - Brown
$49
from Nordstrom
Buy Now See more Nordstrom Duffels & Totes
Nannacay Natural & Green Straw Madagascar Tote
Nannacay Natural & Green Straw Madagascar Tote

Nannacay Natural & Green Straw Madagascar Tote ($260)

Avenue32 Duffels & Totes
Nannacay Natural & Green Straw Madagascar Tote
$260
from Avenue32
Buy Now See more Avenue32 Duffels & Totes
Nannacay Multi Straw Baby Fidji Pulau Tote
Nannacay Multi Straw Baby Fidji Pulau Tote

Nannacay Multi Straw Baby Fidji Pulau Tote ($175)

Avenue32 Duffels & Totes
Nannacay Multi Straw Baby Fidji Pulau Tote
$175
from Avenue32
Buy Now See more Avenue32 Duffels & Totes
Free People Sundrenched Straw Tote
Free People Sundrenched Straw Tote

Free People Sundrenched Straw Tote ($68)

Free People
Sundrenched Straw Tote
$68
from Free People
Buy Now See more Free People Duffels & Totes
Kayu Pinata Leather-trimmed Fringed Straw Tote - Yellow
Kayu Pinata Leather-trimmed Fringed Straw Tote - Yellow

Kayu Pinata Leather-trimmed Fringed Straw Tote - Yellow ($140)

Kayu
Pinata Leather-trimmed Fringed Straw Tote - Yellow
$140
from NET-A-PORTER.COM
Buy Now See more Kayu Duffels & Totes
MUZUNGU SISTERS Sicilian pompom straw tote
MUZUNGU SISTERS Sicilian pompom straw tote

MUZUNGU SISTERS Sicilian pompom straw tote ($343)

MATCHESFASHION.COM Duffels & Totes
MUZUNGU SISTERS Sicilian pompom straw tote
$343
from MATCHESFASHION.COM
Buy Now See more MATCHESFASHION.COM Duffels & Totes
Anthropologie Marrakech Pom Pom Straw Tote
Anthropologie Marrakech Pom Pom Straw Tote

Anthropologie Marrakech Pom Pom Straw Tote ($158)

Anthropologie
Marrakech Pom Pom Straw Tote
$158
from Anthropologie
Buy Now See more Anthropologie Duffels & Totes
Nannacay Straw Large Maldives Hey Tote
Nannacay Straw Large Maldives Hey Tote

Nannacay Straw Large Maldives Hey Tote ($305)

Avenue32 Duffels & Totes
Nannacay Straw Large Maldives Hey Tote
$305
from Avenue32
Buy Now See more Avenue32 Duffels & Totes
Forever 21 FOREVER 21+ Pom Pom Straw Beach Tote
Forever 21 FOREVER 21+ Pom Pom Straw Beach Tote

Forever 21 FOREVER 21+ Pom Pom Straw Beach Tote ($27.90)

Forever 21
FOREVER 21+ Pom Pom Straw Beach Tote
$27.90
from Forever 21
Buy Now See more Forever 21 Duffels & Totes
Nannacay Baby Up Woven Straw Tote
Nannacay Baby Up Woven Straw Tote

Nannacay Baby Up Woven Straw Tote ($275)

MODA OPERANDI Duffels & Totes
Nannacay Baby Up Woven Straw Tote
$275
from MODA OPERANDI
Buy Now See more MODA OPERANDI Duffels & Totes
Cleo Tote with Penachos
Cleo Tote with Penachos

Cleo Tote with Penachos ($193)

Need Supply Co. Duffels & Totes
Cleo Tote with Penachos
$193
from Need Supply Co.
Buy Now See more Need Supply Co. Duffels & Totes
Kayu La Plage Straw Tote
Kayu La Plage Straw Tote

Kayu La Plage Straw Tote ($138)

Kayu
La Plage Straw Tote
$138
from Bloomingdale's
Buy Now See more Kayu Duffels & Totes
Sensi Studio Frayed Toquilla Straw Tote
Sensi Studio Frayed Toquilla Straw Tote

Sensi Studio Frayed Toquilla Straw Tote ($276)

Anthropologie Duffels & Totes
Sensi Studio Frayed Toquilla Straw Tote
$276
from Anthropologie
Buy Now See more Anthropologie Duffels & Totes
Kareenas Pom-Pom Trimmed Straw Bag
Kareenas Pom-Pom Trimmed Straw Bag

Kareenas Pom-Pom Trimmed Straw Bag ($85)

Lord & Taylor Duffels & Totes
Kareenas Pom-Pom Trimmed Straw Bag
$85
from Lord & Taylor
Buy Now See more Lord & Taylor Duffels & Totes
Milly Pompom Straw Tote
Milly Pompom Straw Tote

Milly Pompom Straw Tote ($298)

Milly
Pompom Straw Tote
$298
from Milly
Buy Now See more Milly Duffels & Totes
Kate Spade Lewis Way Large Pom Marketa Straw Tote
Kate Spade Lewis Way Large Pom Marketa Straw Tote

Kate Spade Lewis Way Large Pom Marketa Straw Tote ($298)

Kate Spade
Lewis Way Large Pom Marketa Straw Tote
$298$208.60
from Saks Fifth Avenue
Buy Now See more Kate Spade Duffels & Totes
Yosuzi Kolet tassel rope tote
Yosuzi Kolet tassel rope tote

Yosuzi Kolet tassel rope tote ($400)

Yosuzi
Kolet tassel rope tote
$400
from Farfetch
Buy Now See more Yosuzi Duffels & Totes
Mar y Sol Trio Open-Top Shoulder Bag
Mar y Sol Trio Open-Top Shoulder Bag

Mar y Sol Trio Open-Top Shoulder Bag ($140)

Mar y Sol
Trio Open-Top Shoulder Bag
$140$74.99
from Off 5th
Buy Now See more Mar y Sol Shoulder Bags
La Sera Dapperly Woven Straw Tote Bag, Neutral
La Sera Dapperly Woven Straw Tote Bag, Neutral

La Sera Dapperly Woven Straw Tote Bag, Neutral ($55)

Last Call by Neiman Marcus Duffels & Totes
La Sera Dapperly Woven Straw Tote Bag, Neutral
$55$38.50
from Last Call by Neiman Marcus
Buy Now See more Last Call by Neiman Marcus Duffels & Totes
Nannacay Love Tote
Nannacay Love Tote

Nannacay Love Tote ($252)

shopbop.com Hobos
Nannacay Love Tote
$252
from shopbop.com
Buy Now See more shopbop.com Hobos
La Sera Daybreak Multicolor Straw Tote Bag, Neutral
La Sera Daybreak Multicolor Straw Tote Bag, Neutral

La Sera Daybreak Multicolor Straw Tote Bag, Neutral ($55)

Last Call by Neiman Marcus Duffels & Totes
La Sera Daybreak Multicolor Straw Tote Bag, Neutral
$55$38.50
from Last Call by Neiman Marcus
Buy Now See more Last Call by Neiman Marcus Duffels & Totes
Sensi Studio La Playa Straw Tote
Sensi Studio La Playa Straw Tote

Sensi Studio La Playa Straw Tote ($288)

Anthropologie Duffels & Totes
Sensi Studio La Playa Straw Tote
$288
from Anthropologie
Buy Now See more Anthropologie Duffels & Totes
Mystique Pom Pom Tote
Mystique Pom Pom Tote

Mystique Pom Pom Tote ($198)

Mystique
Pom Pom Tote
$198
from shopbop.com
Buy Now See more Mystique Duffels & Totes
Rebecca Minkoff Multicolor Straw Tote - Pink
Rebecca Minkoff Multicolor Straw Tote - Pink

Rebecca Minkoff Multicolor Straw Tote - Pink ($195)

Rebecca Minkoff
Multicolor Straw Tote - Pink
$195
from Nordstrom
Buy Now See more Rebecca Minkoff Duffels & Totes
Mystique Key West Pom Pom Straw Basket
Mystique Key West Pom Pom Straw Basket

Mystique Key West Pom Pom Straw Basket ($210)

Mystique
Key West Pom Pom Straw Basket
$210
from Marissa Collections
Buy Now See more Mystique Duffels & Totes
Nannacay Natural Straw Margarida Pom Pom Tote
Nannacay Natural Straw Margarida Pom Pom Tote

Nannacay Natural Straw Margarida Pom Pom Tote ($315)

Avenue32 Duffels & Totes
Nannacay Natural Straw Margarida Pom Pom Tote
$315
from Avenue32
Buy Now See more Avenue32 Duffels & Totes
Forever 21 FOREVER 21+ Amale Pom Pom Straw Tote Bag
Forever 21 FOREVER 21+ Amale Pom Pom Straw Tote Bag

Forever 21 FOREVER 21+ Amale Pom Pom Straw Tote Bag ($78)

Forever 21
FOREVER 21+ Amale Pom Pom Straw Tote Bag
$78
from Forever 21
Buy Now See more Forever 21 Duffels & Totes
Nannacay Blue Woven Straw Nica Pipa Tote
Nannacay Blue Woven Straw Nica Pipa Tote

Nannacay Blue Woven Straw Nica Pipa Tote ($245)

Avenue32 Duffels & Totes
Nannacay Blue Woven Straw Nica Pipa Tote
$245
from Avenue32
Buy Now See more Avenue32 Duffels & Totes
Nannacay Natural & Blue Straw Madagascar Tote
Nannacay Natural & Blue Straw Madagascar Tote

Nannacay Natural & Blue Straw Madagascar Tote ($260)

Avenue32 Duffels & Totes
Nannacay Natural & Blue Straw Madagascar Tote
$260
from Avenue32
Buy Now See more Avenue32 Duffels & Totes
Rebecca Minkoff Straw Tote - Ivory
Rebecca Minkoff Straw Tote - Ivory

Rebecca Minkoff Straw Tote - Ivory ($195)

Rebecca Minkoff
Straw Tote - Ivory
$195
from Nordstrom
Buy Now See more Rebecca Minkoff Duffels & Totes
Souer Du Maroc Tangier Tassel Large Straw Tote
Souer Du Maroc Tangier Tassel Large Straw Tote

Souer Du Maroc Tangier Tassel Large Straw Tote ($140)

Bloomingdale's Duffels & Totes
Souer Du Maroc Tangier Tassel Large Straw Tote
$140
from Bloomingdale's
Buy Now See more Bloomingdale's Duffels & Totes
Sun N Sand Fringed Straw Tote
Sun N Sand Fringed Straw Tote

Sun N Sand Fringed Straw Tote ($58)

SwimSpot Duffels & Totes
Sun N Sand Fringed Straw Tote
$58
from SwimSpot
Buy Now See more SwimSpot Duffels & Totes
Poms All Around Straw Tote by Gracie Roberts at Free People
Poms All Around Straw Tote by Gracie Roberts at Free People

Poms All Around Straw Tote by Gracie Roberts at Free People ($48)

Free People Duffels & Totes
Poms All Around Straw Tote by Gracie Roberts at Free People
$48
from Free People
Buy Now See more Free People Duffels & Totes
Sensi Studio Multi Stripe & Polka Dot Maxi Straw Tote
Sensi Studio Multi Stripe & Polka Dot Maxi Straw Tote

Sensi Studio Multi Stripe & Polka Dot Maxi Straw Tote ($250)

Avenue32 Duffels & Totes
Sensi Studio Multi Stripe & Polka Dot Maxi Straw Tote
$250
from Avenue32
Buy Now See more Avenue32 Duffels & Totes
Nannacay Straw Large Joana Pom Pom Tote
Nannacay Straw Large Joana Pom Pom Tote

Nannacay Straw Large Joana Pom Pom Tote ($275)

Avenue32 Duffels & Totes
Nannacay Straw Large Joana Pom Pom Tote
$275
from Avenue32
Buy Now See more Avenue32 Duffels & Totes
LOFT Tasseled Straw Tote
LOFT Tasseled Straw Tote

LOFT Tasseled Straw Tote ($49.50)

LOFT
Tasseled Straw Tote
$49.50$39.99
from LOFT
Buy Now See more LOFT Duffels & Totes
