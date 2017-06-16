36 Colorful Straw Totes That'll Have Everyone at the Beach Talking

Doesn't it feel like sometimes you're dragging totes and totes of stuff with you to a beach day? There's the sunscreen, cover-ups, hats, sandals, snacks — we could keep going. So if you're going to have to carry a bag (or two) full of essentials, it might as well be a supercute one. These colorful straw totes and handbags are so bright and pretty they'll put a smile on your face (and everyone else at the beach).