5/19/17 5/19/17 POPSUGAR Latina Summer Beauty Sheer Sunscreens 17 Sheer Sunscreens That Blend Right In May 19, 2017 by Alessandra Foresto 119 Shares Chat with us on Facebook Messenger. Learn what's trending across POPSUGAR. I have dark skin, but not being easily able to find a sunscreen that doesn't leave a gross white residue on my skin isn't an excuse to skip the SPF. Sunscreen formulas have gotten lighter and sheerer, and there are now more options than ever to try. It might be annoying to have to date your way around different brands to find "the one," but with sun rays getting stronger and a rise in skin cancer cases among Hispanics, it's worth it. This list of 17 sheer formulas is a great start. They promise to blend right in, and from my experience, they do just that. Read ahead to find your Summer shopping list, and don't forget to reapply every two hours! Shop Brands Vichy · Fresh · Peter Thomas Roth · Replenix · Coppertone · Dr. Dennis Gross Skincare · Supergoop! · Clinique · Neutrogena · La Roche-Posay · Hawaiian Tropic · Lab Series · Clarins · Origins Image Source: POPSUGAR Photography / Sheila Gim Vichy Capital Soleil SPF 60 Soft Sheer Sunscreen Lotion ($30) Fresh Sugar Sport Treatment Sunscreen SPF 30 ($25) Drunk Elephant Umbra Sheer Physical Defense SPF 30 ($37) Peter Thomas Roth Max Sheer All Day Moisture Defense Lotion SPF 30 ($42) Replenix Sheer Physical Sunscreen Cream SPF 50 Plus ($30) Coppertone Clearly Sheer Sunscreen Lotion Face SPF 30 ($10) Dr. Dennis Gross Skincare Sheer Mineral Sun Spray Broad-Spectrum SPF 50 Plus Protection ($42) Supergoop! Sun-Defying Sunscreen Oil With Meadowfoam SPF 50 ($34) Babo Botanicals Daily Sheer Non-Nano Zinc SPF 40 Fragrance Free Mineral Sunscreen ($15) BeautyRX Solar Defense Sheer Sunscreen Broad Spectrum SPF 50 ($42) Clinique City Block Sheer Oil-Free Daily Face Protector Broad Spectrum SPF 25 ($24) Neutrogena Ultra Sheer Liquid Daily Sunscreen Broad Spectrum SPF 70 ($11) La Roche-Posay Anthelios Daily Anti-Aging Primer SPF 50 ($40) Hawaiian Tropic Sheer Touch Lotion Sunscreen SPF 30 ($7) Lancer Sheer Fluid Sun Shield SPF 30 Sunscreen ($55) Clarins Sunscreen Care Oil-Free Lotion Spray SPF 15 ($36) Dr. Andrew Weil For Origins Mega-Defense Advanced Daily UV Defender SPF 45 ($41) Share this post Latina BeautySummer ShoppingBeauty ShoppingSummer BeautySummerSunscreenSkin CareShopping