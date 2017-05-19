17 Sheer Sunscreens That Blend Right In

I have dark skin, but not being easily able to find a sunscreen that doesn't leave a gross white residue on my skin isn't an excuse to skip the SPF. Sunscreen formulas have gotten lighter and sheerer, and there are now more options than ever to try.

It might be annoying to have to date your way around different brands to find "the one," but with sun rays getting stronger and a rise in skin cancer cases among Hispanics, it's worth it. This list of 17 sheer formulas is a great start. They promise to blend right in, and from my experience, they do just that. Read ahead to find your Summer shopping list, and don't forget to reapply every two hours!