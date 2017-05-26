15 Easy-to-Transport Recipes Perfect For Warm-Weather Picnics

Warm weather calls for America's favorite pastime: picnics — backyard picnics, beach picnics, park picnics, you name it! The point is to spend as much time as possible outside enjoying what always feel like the short, hot seasons. But when it comes to food to serve and eat outdoors, convenience is key, with easy-to-transport dishes getting extra points and space in our baskets. Here, 15 Latin-inspired recipes that travel well and taste beyond delicious.