15 Things You Might Not Know About Puerto Rican Superstar Daddy Yankee

Daddy Yankee has been a presence in your life for over 10 years, but while you watch the singer on every big award show and he releases hit after hit, you probably don't know much about the man behind hits like "Gasolina," "Pose," and "Shaky Shaky." While the Puerto Rican reggaetonero is pretty private about his personal life, he does love to give his fans little peeks into his everyday on social media. We took a scroll through his Instagram and scoured the internet to compile a list of facts about Daddy Yankee that might surprise even his biggest fan. Keep scrolling to learn more about one of the voices behind "Despacito."