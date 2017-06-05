 Skip Nav
35 Photos That Show Demi Lovato's Natural Beauty Could Bring You to Tears

Demi Lovato is many things: a confident singer, actress, mental-illness advocate, but, perhaps most importantly, queen of the no-makeup selfie. Demi often graces us with barefaced pictures on her Instagram feed, and all of them have one thing in common: they feature her looking absolutely gorgeous — could it be her Devonne by Demi skincare line? Keep scrolling to see all the times we were stunned by her natural beauty and cute-as-a-button freckles, then check out her amazing style evolution.

