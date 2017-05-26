5/26/17 5/26/17 POPSUGAR Latina Summer Elote Products 13 Buys That Celebrate Your Favorite Snack: Elote May 26, 2017 by Celia Fernandez 0 Shares Chat with us on Facebook Messenger. Learn what's trending across POPSUGAR. You might love Summer because of the nice weather, but we love it because it means corn is in season and elote will be on our minds. If, like us, you could never get enough of the spicy Mexican side/snack and you want to let the world know about your one true love, then look no further than the products ahead. Place a sticker on your laptop or wear the corn on the cob as earrings to prove to everyone you are obsessed. Find all the cute buys ahead. RelatedPeople Are Waiting in Line For Hours to Get Flamin' Hot Cheetos Elote We're obsessing over this button right now. Elote Corn on a Stick Button ($3) Elote Corn on a Stick Button $3 from etsy.com Buy Now The necklace we've all been dreaming about is only for the true elote fans. Elote Necklace ($14) Elote Necklace $14 from etsy.com Buy Now This card is so punny, we can't take it. Elotes Double Pun Love Card ($4) Elotes Double Pun Love Card $4 from etsy.com Buy Now These earrings are so kitschy and we love them. Elote Stud Earrings ($10) Elote Stud Earrings $10 from etsy.com Buy Now A baby elote pillow?! Sign us up. Elotito Pillow Toy ($30) Elotito Pillow Toy $30 from etsy.com Buy Now Show off your elote power with this ring. Elote Corn Ring ($12) Elote Corn Ring $12 from etsy.com Buy Now This piñata is perfect for your birthday party. Elote Piñata ($20) Elote Piñata $20 from etsy.com Buy Now Imagine all of the awesome things you can create with this fabric — elote dress, anyone? Elote Fabric ($11-$34) Elote Fabric $11 from etsy.com Buy Now This sticker will show off your elote pride. The Spicy Elote ($4) The Spicy Elote $4 from blanktag.co Buy Now This lotería-inspired print deserves a spot in your gallery wall. Elote Lotería Print ($15) Elote Lotería Print $15 from etsy.com Buy Now This adorable pin will look great with the rest of the ones you have on your backpack or jean jacket. Elote Brooche ($5-$12) Elote Brooche $5 from etsy.com Buy Now We love this shirt "elote." Get it? I Love You Elote ($18) I Love You Elote $18 from etsy.com Buy Now The bead detail makes this necklace stand out. Elote Necklace ($10) Elote Necklace $10 from etsy.com Buy Now Share this post Latina LivingCornSummerMexicanGift GuideGiftsShopping