 Skip Nav
Summer Box is Here
Shop Must Have!
Did you know we have a UK site?
Did you know we have a Australia site?
Did you know we have a France site?
Did you know we have a Deutschland site?
Did you know we have a Middle East site?
Did you know we have a الشرق الأوسط site?
x
13 Buys That Celebrate Your Favorite Snack: Elote

Elote Products

13 Buys That Celebrate Your Favorite Snack: Elote

You might love Summer because of the nice weather, but we love it because it means corn is in season and elote will be on our minds. If, like us, you could never get enough of the spicy Mexican side/snack and you want to let the world know about your one true love, then look no further than the products ahead. Place a sticker on your laptop or wear the corn on the cob as earrings to prove to everyone you are obsessed. Find all the cute buys ahead.

Related
People Are Waiting in Line For Hours to Get Flamin' Hot Cheetos Elote

We're obsessing over this button right now. Elote Corn on a Stick Button ($3)

We're obsessing over this button right now.

Elote Corn on a Stick Button ($3)

Elote Corn on a Stick Button
$3
from etsy.com
Buy Now
The necklace we've all been dreaming about is only for the true elote fans. Elote Necklace ($14)

The necklace we've all been dreaming about is only for the true elote fans.

Elote Necklace ($14)

Elote Necklace
$14
from etsy.com
Buy Now
This card is so punny, we can't take it. Elotes Double Pun Love Card ($4)

This card is so punny, we can't take it.

Elotes Double Pun Love Card ($4)

Elotes Double Pun Love Card
$4
from etsy.com
Buy Now
These earrings are so kitschy and we love them. Elote Stud Earrings ($10)

These earrings are so kitschy and we love them.

Elote Stud Earrings ($10)

Elote Stud Earrings
$10
from etsy.com
Buy Now
A baby elote pillow?! Sign us up. Elotito Pillow Toy ($30)

A baby elote pillow?! Sign us up.

Elotito Pillow Toy ($30)

Elotito Pillow Toy
$30
from etsy.com
Buy Now
Show off your elote power with this ring. Elote Corn Ring ($12)

Show off your elote power with this ring.

Elote Corn Ring ($12)

Elote Corn Ring
$12
from etsy.com
Buy Now
This piñata is perfect for your birthday party. Elote Piñata ($20)

This piñata is perfect for your birthday party.

Elote Piñata ($20)

Elote Piñata
$20
from etsy.com
Buy Now
Imagine all of the awesome things you can create with this fabric — elote dress, anyone? Elote Fabric ($11-$34)

Imagine all of the awesome things you can create with this fabric — elote dress, anyone?

Elote Fabric ($11-$34)

Elote Fabric
$11
from etsy.com
Buy Now
This sticker will show off your elote pride. The Spicy Elote ($4)

This sticker will show off your elote pride.

The Spicy Elote ($4)

The Spicy Elote
$4
from blanktag.co
Buy Now
This lotería-inspired print deserves a spot in your gallery wall. Elote Lotería Print ($15)

This lotería-inspired print deserves a spot in your gallery wall.

Elote Lotería Print ($15)

Elote Lotería Print
$15
from etsy.com
Buy Now
This adorable pin will look great with the rest of the ones you have on your backpack or jean jacket. Elote Brooche ($5-$12)

This adorable pin will look great with the rest of the ones you have on your backpack or jean jacket.

Elote Brooche ($5-$12)

Elote Brooche
$5
from etsy.com
Buy Now
We love this shirt "elote." Get it? I Love You Elote ($18)

We love this shirt "elote." Get it?

I Love You Elote ($18)

I Love You Elote
$18
from etsy.com
Buy Now
The bead detail makes this necklace stand out. Elote Necklace ($10)

The bead detail makes this necklace stand out.

Elote Necklace ($10)

Elote Necklace
$10
from etsy.com
Buy Now
Latina LivingCornSummerMexicanGift GuideGiftsShopping
Shop Story
Read Story
Elote Corn on a Stick Button
from etsy.com
$3
Elote Necklace
from etsy.com
$14
Elotes Double Pun Love Card
from etsy.com
$4
Elote Stud Earrings
from etsy.com
$10
Elotito Pillow Toy
from etsy.com
$30
Elote Corn Ring
from etsy.com
$12
Elote Piñata
from etsy.com
$20
Elote Fabric
from etsy.com
$11
The Spicy Elote
from blanktag.co
$4
Elote Lotería Print
from etsy.com
$15
Elote Brooche
from etsy.com
$5
I Love You Elote
from etsy.com
$18
Elote Necklace
from etsy.com
$10
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Living
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds