Fifth Harmony Brought the House "Down" at the 2017 MTV VMAs — and Threw Some Shade

Fifth Harmony showed the world they are ready to own any stage when they sang their hit "Down" and a snippet of their new single "Angel" in their first ever MTV Video Music Awards performance — all while throwing just a little shade at a certain former band member.

The ladies got out of their fabulous red carpet outfits and into supersexy stage ones, starting their performance with five people but quickly ejecting the "fifth member" before dancing and singing their hearts out. Watching Ally Brooke Hernandez, Lauren Jauregui, Normani Kordei, and Dinah Jane having so much fun on stage had us moving right along with them and taking in the whole performance. Their dance moves were on point, and the rain shower at the end was everything!

It was a big night for 5H, who won the award for best pop video and got emotional while accepting it.