 Skip Nav
Summer Box is Here
Shop Must Have!
Did you know we have a UK site?
Did you know we have a Australia site?
Did you know we have a France site?
Did you know we have a Deutschland site?
Did you know we have a Middle East site?
Did you know we have a الشرق الأوسط site?
x
18 Awesome Frida Kahlo Pieces You Need in Your Home

Frida Kahlo Home Decor Shopping

18 Awesome Frida Kahlo Pieces You Need in Your Home

Frida Kahlo was an artist, so it comes as no surprise that she loved to incorporate color into almost everything she wore or surrounded herself with. Why not follow that mantra and bring more vibrant decor into your home?

We, too, think every home needs to have a few statement items here and there. These pillows, boxes, wall art, and more pieces inspired by Frida will look great while celebrating your admiration for the icon. Keep scrolling to get your hands on these beautiful Frida-inspired buys.

Related
25 Frida Kahlo Nail Art Ideas That Are a Work of Art

Shop Brands
Assouline
Serving Tray
Serving Tray

What makes this tray so special is that each tile is made by hand and hand painted.

Frida Kahlo Art Tray ($105-$145)

Frida Kahlo Art Tray
$105
from etsy.com
Buy Now
Wall Painting
Wall Painting

All of the colors in this print perfectly encompass what Frida Kahlo's art was all about.

Frida Kahlo Canvas Print ($32-$127)

Frida Kahlo Canvas Print
$32
from society6.com
Buy Now
Wood Box
Wood Box

You'll feel creative every morning when you reach into this box, featuring different portraits of Frida, to get a pair of earrings or a necklace.

Mexican Art Handcrafted Wood Decorative Box ($80)

Mexican Art Handcrafted Wood Decorative Box
$80
from market.unicefusa.org
Buy Now
Notebooks
Notebooks

You can write down all of your secrets in one beautiful place.

Frida Kahlo With Flowers Notebook ($22)

Frida Kahlo With Flowers Notebook
$22
from etsy.com
Buy Now
Candles
Candles

These candles can brighten up any space.

Four Mexican Frida Kahlo Scented Candles ($23)

Four Mexican Frida Kahlo Scented Candles
$23
from etsy.com
Buy Now
Mug
Mug

Imagine how great your mornings will be after drinking your coffee out of this mug.

Frida Kahlo Mug ($16-$18)

Frida Kahlo Mug
$16
from etsy.com
Buy Now
Piggy Bank
Piggy Bank

Let's take a minute to admire this supercute piggy bank! We are in love.

Frida Kahlo Piggy Bank ($18)

Frida Kahlo Piggy Bank
$18
from etsy.com
Buy Now
Wooden Cross
Wooden Cross

For the true Frida fan, guests will definitely ask you about this cross over and over again.

Frida Kahlo Red Wooden Cross ($6)

Frida Kahlo Red Wooden Cross
$6
from etsy.com
Buy Now
Decorative Pillow
Decorative Pillow

This pillow will take any couch from drab to fab.

Frida Kahlo Pillow ($29-$39)

Frida Kahlo Pillow
$29
from etsy.com
Buy Now
Vase
Vase

You could use this cup for your paintbrushes or makeup brushes.

Frida Kahlo Vase ($16)

Frida Kahlo Vase
$16
from etsy.com
Buy Now
Illustration Book
Illustration Book

This book features famous quotes and amazing illustrations of the artist.

La Frida Zine ($15)

La Frida Zine
$15
from etsy.com
Buy Now
Decorative Wooden Block
Decorative Wooden Block

This wooden block with a drawing of Frida envisioned as a Day of the Dead doll is super cute.

Frida With Her Day of the Dead Mask on Wood ($10)

Frida With Her Day of the Dead Mask on Wood
$10
from etsy.com
Buy Now
Planter
Planter

We suggest you grow a cute little succulent in this planter.

Frida Planter ($18)

Frida Planter
$18
from etsy.com
Buy Now
Canvas Print
Canvas Print

This modern take on a Frida portrait would look great on your bedroom wall.

Canvas Print ($85)

Canvas Print
$85
from society6.com
Buy Now
Keepsake Box
Keepsake Box

The gorgeous Frida portrait on this box makes it extraspecial.

Frida Keepsake Box ($23)

Frida Keepsake Box
$23
from etsy.com
Buy Now
Coffee-Table Book
Coffee-Table Book

This coffee-table book features the fashion of Frida — everyone who sits on your couch will pick it up.

Frida Kahlo: Fashion as the Art of Being Book ($195)

Assouline
Frida Kahlo: Fashion As The Art Of Being Book
$195
from Saks Fifth Avenue
Buy Now See more Assouline Decor
Decorative Block
Decorative Block

This acrylic block is basically a shrine to your favorite artist.

Frida Acrylic Block ($25-$45)

Frida Acrylic Block
$25
from redbubble.com
Buy Now
Doll
Doll

Instead of a teddy bear, you could have this impeccable Frida doll.

Frida Doll ($40-$45)

Frida Doll
$40
from etsy.com
Buy Now
Decor IdeasDecor GiftsLatina LivingDecor ShoppingFrida KahloHome DecorShoppingHome
Shop Story
Read Story
Frida Kahlo Canvas Print
from society6.com
$32
Mexican Art Handcrafted Wood Decorative Box
from market.unicefusa.org
$80
Four Mexican Frida Kahlo Scented Candles
from etsy.com
$23
Frida Kahlo Mug
from etsy.com
$16
Frida Kahlo Piggy Bank
from etsy.com
$18
Frida Kahlo Red Wooden Cross
from etsy.com
$6
Frida Kahlo Pillow
from etsy.com
$29
Frida Kahlo Vase
from etsy.com
$16
La Frida Zine
from etsy.com
$15
Frida With Her Day of the Dead Mask on Wood
from etsy.com
$10
Frida Planter
from etsy.com
$18
Canvas Print
from society6.com
$85
Frida Keepsake Box
from etsy.com
$23
Assouline
Frida Kahlo: Fashion As The Art Of Being Book
from Saks Fifth Avenue
$195
Frida Acrylic Block
from redbubble.com
$25
Frida Doll
from etsy.com
$40
Frida Kahlo Art Tray
from etsy.com
$105
Frida Kahlo With Flowers Notebook
from etsy.com
$22
Shop More
Assouline Decor SHOP MORE
Assouline
Young Hollywood
from Barneys New York
$75
Assouline
Frida Kahlo: Fashion As The Art Of Being
from Barneys New York
$195
Assouline
Chic Stays By Condé Nast Traveler Hardcover Book - Turquoise
from NET-A-PORTER.COM
$85
Assouline
The School of Fashion: 30 Parsons Designers
from TheRealReal
$35
Assouline
GQ Men
from TheRealReal
$75
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Living
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds