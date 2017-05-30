5/30/17 5/30/17 POPSUGAR Latina Decor Shopping Frida Kahlo Home Decor Shopping 18 Awesome Frida Kahlo Pieces You Need in Your Home May 30, 2017 by Celia Fernandez 1 Shares Chat with us on Facebook Messenger. Learn what's trending across POPSUGAR. Frida Kahlo was an artist, so it comes as no surprise that she loved to incorporate color into almost everything she wore or surrounded herself with. Why not follow that mantra and bring more vibrant decor into your home? We, too, think every home needs to have a few statement items here and there. These pillows, boxes, wall art, and more pieces inspired by Frida will look great while celebrating your admiration for the icon. Keep scrolling to get your hands on these beautiful Frida-inspired buys. Related25 Frida Kahlo Nail Art Ideas That Are a Work of Art Shop Brands Assouline Serving Tray What makes this tray so special is that each tile is made by hand and hand painted. Frida Kahlo Art Tray ($105-$145) Frida Kahlo Art Tray $105 from etsy.com Buy Now Wall Painting All of the colors in this print perfectly encompass what Frida Kahlo's art was all about. Frida Kahlo Canvas Print ($32-$127) Frida Kahlo Canvas Print $32 from society6.com Buy Now Wood Box You'll feel creative every morning when you reach into this box, featuring different portraits of Frida, to get a pair of earrings or a necklace. Mexican Art Handcrafted Wood Decorative Box ($80) Mexican Art Handcrafted Wood Decorative Box $80 from market.unicefusa.org Buy Now Notebooks You can write down all of your secrets in one beautiful place. Frida Kahlo With Flowers Notebook ($22) Frida Kahlo With Flowers Notebook $22 from etsy.com Buy Now Candles These candles can brighten up any space. Four Mexican Frida Kahlo Scented Candles ($23) Four Mexican Frida Kahlo Scented Candles $23 from etsy.com Buy Now Mug Imagine how great your mornings will be after drinking your coffee out of this mug. Frida Kahlo Mug ($16-$18) Frida Kahlo Mug $16 from etsy.com Buy Now Piggy Bank Let's take a minute to admire this supercute piggy bank! We are in love. Frida Kahlo Piggy Bank ($18) Frida Kahlo Piggy Bank $18 from etsy.com Buy Now Wooden Cross For the true Frida fan, guests will definitely ask you about this cross over and over again. Frida Kahlo Red Wooden Cross ($6) Frida Kahlo Red Wooden Cross $6 from etsy.com Buy Now Decorative Pillow This pillow will take any couch from drab to fab. Frida Kahlo Pillow ($29-$39) Frida Kahlo Pillow $29 from etsy.com Buy Now Vase You could use this cup for your paintbrushes or makeup brushes. Frida Kahlo Vase ($16) Frida Kahlo Vase $16 from etsy.com Buy Now Illustration Book This book features famous quotes and amazing illustrations of the artist. La Frida Zine ($15) La Frida Zine $15 from etsy.com Buy Now Decorative Wooden Block This wooden block with a drawing of Frida envisioned as a Day of the Dead doll is super cute. Frida With Her Day of the Dead Mask on Wood ($10) Frida With Her Day of the Dead Mask on Wood $10 from etsy.com Buy Now Planter We suggest you grow a cute little succulent in this planter. Frida Planter ($18) Frida Planter $18 from etsy.com Buy Now Canvas Print This modern take on a Frida portrait would look great on your bedroom wall. Canvas Print ($85) Canvas Print $85 from society6.com Buy Now Keepsake Box The gorgeous Frida portrait on this box makes it extraspecial. Frida Keepsake Box ($23) Frida Keepsake Box $23 from etsy.com Buy Now Coffee-Table Book This coffee-table book features the fashion of Frida — everyone who sits on your couch will pick it up. Frida Kahlo: Fashion as the Art of Being Book ($195) Assouline Frida Kahlo: Fashion As The Art Of Being Book $195 from Saks Fifth Avenue Buy Now See more Assouline Decor Decorative Block This acrylic block is basically a shrine to your favorite artist. Frida Acrylic Block ($25-$45) Frida Acrylic Block $25 from redbubble.com Buy Now Doll Instead of a teddy bear, you could have this impeccable Frida doll. Frida Doll ($40-$45) Frida Doll $40 from etsy.com Buy Now Share this post Decor IdeasDecor GiftsLatina LivingDecor ShoppingFrida KahloHome DecorShoppingHome