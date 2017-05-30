18 Awesome Frida Kahlo Pieces You Need in Your Home

Frida Kahlo was an artist, so it comes as no surprise that she loved to incorporate color into almost everything she wore or surrounded herself with. Why not follow that mantra and bring more vibrant decor into your home?

We, too, think every home needs to have a few statement items here and there. These pillows, boxes, wall art, and more pieces inspired by Frida will look great while celebrating your admiration for the icon. Keep scrolling to get your hands on these beautiful Frida-inspired buys.



