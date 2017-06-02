 Skip Nav
Summer Box is Here
Shop Must Have!
Did you know we have a UK site?
Did you know we have a Australia site?
Did you know we have a France site?
Did you know we have a Deutschland site?
Did you know we have a Middle East site?
Did you know we have a الشرق الأوسط site?
x
Why Selena's Dad Initially Didn't Approve of Her Romance With Chris Perez
Spring
Satisfy Your Taco Addiction With These 50+ Delicious Recipes
Alessandra Ambrosio
Alessandra Ambrosio Is Here With All the Swimwear Inspiration You'll Ever Need
Daddy Yankee
15 Zumba Videos That Will Pump You Up With Some "Gasolina" and Make You Sweat

How Did Selena Quintanilla and Chris Perez Meet?

Why Selena's Dad Initially Didn't Approve of Her Romance With Chris Perez

Image Source: Everett Collection

It's been over two decades since Selena Quintanilla tragically died, but her family and husband Chris Perez have worked hard to keep her memory alive. As depicted in the 1997 biographical film, Selena and Chris first met in 1990 when the musician joined Selena's band as a guitarist. The two secretly began dating and eloped in April 1992. While Selena's family eventually found out about their relationship, one person who didn't initially approve of their romance was Selena's father, Abraham Quintanilla. According to Chris, "the main reason for that was it kind of hurt his pride and his ego to find out that he was the last to know," adding, "The worst thing he said to me was that I was like a cancer to his family. His family knew about us being together and was supportive; when he said that it was like, 'C'mon!'"

Related
Suzette Quintanilla and Chris Perez on Selena's Legacy and Their Best Memories With Her

Selena and Chris had been married for three years when the singer was murdered by her fan club president, Yolanda Saldívar, in 1995. Since her passing, Chris wrote a book titled To Selena, With Love, in which he talks about their marriage, Selena's death, and her legacy. He also shared a photo of their marriage certificate on Facebook back in April 2017, writing, "It's hard to believe that today marks 25 years since Selena and I decided that the only way to be together...was to run away and get married (at 20 and 22 years old) in secret. What a rollercoaster ride THAT day was."

Image Source: Getty / Rodrigo Varela

Join the conversation
Chris PerezLatina CelebrityCelebrity FactsSelenaCelebrity Couples
Around The Web
Join The Conversation
Jennifer Lopez
by Celia Fernandez
Selena Nail Art Ideas
DIY Beauty
25 Selena Nail Art Ideas That Will Make Your Mani Look "Como Una Flor"
by Celia Fernandez
Alessandra Ambrosio's Best Family Instagram Pictures
Alessandra Ambrosio
Wait Until You See These Pictures of Alessandra Ambrosio and Her Adorable Kids
by Alessandra Foresto
Fifth Harmony "Down" Song
Good Morning America
by Celia Fernandez
Selena Quintanilla Zumba Workout Videos
Latina Fitness
Why Wouldn't You Want to Work Out to These Zumba Routines Using Selena's Hit Songs?
by Celia Fernandez
From Our Partners
Latest Latina
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Living
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds