Halloween
85 Halloween Costumes You Can DIY Without Going Broke
Halloween
13 Selena Gomez GIFs That Accurately Describe Halloween in Your 20s
Identity
What It's Like to Be Both Mexican and Jewish
14 Jane the Virgin Characters You Can Be For Halloween This Year

We can't wait for season four of Jane the Virgin to start, and while we have been siting here waiting for that to happen, we've been pondering ways we could channel our favorite characters from the show this Halloween. Each and every single one of them has such a distinctive look and attitude, we thought it could be fun! So we've rounded up 14 easy ways you can DIY your way to Jane, Michael, Rafael, Rogelio, Xo, Petra . . . you know, everyone!

Pregnant Jane
Mom Jane
Michael
Rafael
Xiomara
Rogelio
Rogelio as Santos in The Passions of Santos
Rogelio as Tiago in Tiago a Través del Tiempo
Abuela
Petra
Anezka
Valeria and Victoria
Jane and Britney Spears
The Whole Gang
