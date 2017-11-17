In Case You Needed Further Proof, J Lo Is Not Afraid to Show Too Much Skin

Well, hello there, Jennifer Lopez's toned legs! The actress and singer wore the highest slits we have ever seen in a dress to perform her new song "Ni Tu Ni Yo" at the Macy's Fourth of July celebration with Gente de Zona. The long-sleeved Fausto Puglisi black dress with a high neckline, gold appliqués, and two waist-high slits looks like a wardrobe malfunction waiting to happen, but if there's anyone that could make this work on stage, it's J Lo.

Jennifer got down to her new music, embracing the revealing details of her dress. But we know how she made it work: Jennifer wore a black leotard underneath, so even when she moved to the side, you couldn't see anything but her insane thigh muscles.

Later in the pre-recorded performance, Jennifer changed into another leotard, this time a sparkly one featuring an eagle and worn under a checkered dress that honored her boyfriend Alex Rodriguez's past as a baseball player. Matching her New York Yankees cap, J Lo's shirt featured a 13 in the back, in a nod to ARod's number with the team. Keep reading to see more photos of Jennifer's outfits at the Independence Day celebration.