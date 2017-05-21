 Skip Nav
All the Times Jennifer Lopez Showed Alex Rodriguez Definetely Has Her Love

From all the times we've seen them appear in public, spend joint time with their families, pose for cameras on the red carpet, and share Instagram photos together, you'd think Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez have been together for years. No, it's only been weeks since the new couple first started what seems to be a strong and deep relationship.

The couple, who had first met years ago but reconnected after J Lo made the first move, are smitten with each other, rarely spending time apart. Scroll ahead to see their best (and most fashionable) moments so far.

