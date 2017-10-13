 Skip Nav
85 Halloween Costumes You Can DIY Without Going Broke
10 Hilarious Halloween Costumes Based on Jennifer Lopez's Lyrics

While most of us aspire to be Jennifer Lopez IRL (be her, not like her), most of us don't share her DNA. But that's what Halloween is for, right? All you need is to ace a costume inspired by one of her lyrics to channel the best J Lo has given us through the years — aside from the naked dress trend, of course. We put together 10 creative ideas you can choose from this Oct. 31.

I Ain't Your Mama, Boy
Dance Again
That's the Lightning and the Thunder
Don't Be Fooled
Just Put Your Name on the Dotted Line
If You Had My Love
I've Spent All of My Life
Girls
Live It Up
If You're an Animal Then Tear Up the Floor
