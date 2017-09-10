 Skip Nav
Fast and Easy
These Recipes Will Make Avocado-Lovers Totally Lose It
Queen Letizia
The Story Behind Queen Letizia and King Felipe VI's Love
Jennifer Lopez
Jennifer Lopez Is Bringing Back This 1 Trend From Your Childhood
View On One Page
ADVERTISEMENT ()
Start Slideshow
0
When It Comes to Sexy Halloween Costumes, Jennifer Lopez Is an Endless Source of Inspiration

Jennifer Lopez is known for her iconic outfits as much as her catchy music and memorable movies. Throughout the years, the Puerto Rican beauty has shown us unforgettable and outlandish looks that have inspired us all — she basically invented the naked-dress trend!

From her early days influenced by hip-hop to her provocative red carpet looks (Grammys Versace dress, anyone?), J Lo has always kept us at the edge of our seats waiting to see what she will wear next. So can you think of a better way to spend Halloween than embodying the superstar? We're breaking down 19 of her most famous looks that will have you waiting for tonight (OK, Halloween) to shake your booty as Jennifer.

Additional reporting by Celia Fernandez

"Ni Tu Ni Yo" J Lo
"Ain't Your Mama" J Lo
Shades of Blue J Lo
Selena J Lo
"Waiting For Tonight" J Lo
Versace J Lo
"Love Don't Cost a Thing" J Lo
Hip-Hop J Lo
Las Vegas J Lo
Golden J Lo
"I'm Real" J Lo
Sexy Glam J Lo
Boho J Lo
"Jenny From the Block" J Lo
"Louboutins" J Lo
"On the Floor" J Lo
"Booty" J Lo
Red-Hot J Lo
Naked-Dress J Lo
When It Comes to Sexy Halloween Costumes, Jennifer Lopez Is an Endless Source of Inspiration
Pin it!
Start Slideshow
Join the conversation
Sexy Halloween CostumesElaborate Halloween CostumesHalloween Costumes For WomenLatina FashionLatina CelebrityDIY CostumesHalloween CostumesHalloweenJennifer Lopez
Join The Conversation
Spotify
Sink Your Teeth Into This Sexy and Spooky Halloween Playlist
by Tara Block
Jennifer Lopez's Sexiest Music Videos
Jennifer Lopez
by Celia Fernandez
Jennifer Lopez Nameplate Necklace Instagram September 2017
Jennifer Lopez
by Celia Fernandez
Audrey Hepburn Halloween Costume Ideas
Audrey Hepburn
All the Ways You Can Be Audrey Hepburn For Halloween
by Brittney Stephens
Latin Celebrities Who Love Halloween
Halloween
by Alessandra Foresto
From Our Partners
Latest Latina
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Living
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds