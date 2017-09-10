When It Comes to Sexy Halloween Costumes, Jennifer Lopez Is an Endless Source of Inspiration

Jennifer Lopez is known for her iconic outfits as much as her catchy music and memorable movies. Throughout the years, the Puerto Rican beauty has shown us unforgettable and outlandish looks that have inspired us all — she basically invented the naked-dress trend!

From her early days influenced by hip-hop to her provocative red carpet looks (Grammys Versace dress, anyone?), J Lo has always kept us at the edge of our seats waiting to see what she will wear next. So can you think of a better way to spend Halloween than embodying the superstar? We're breaking down 19 of her most famous looks that will have you waiting for tonight (OK, Halloween) to shake your booty as Jennifer.

— Additional reporting by Celia Fernandez