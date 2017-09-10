Jennifer Lopez Is Bringing Back This 1 Trend From Your Childhood

A post shared by Jennifer Lopez (@jlo) on Sep 7, 2017 at 3:23pm PDT

If Jennifer Lopez is bringing back a Latinx trend from our childhoods, you know we are jumping right back on that bandwagon. The star posted yet another sexy selfie on Instagram, but we couldn't help but notice she was rocking a gold nameplate necklace, making us instantly want to pull out ours, the ones we've had since we were kids, from the depths of our jewelry boxes. Let's admit it; whether it was a necklace, bracelet, ring, or anklet, you know that you had at least one piece of jewelry with your name on it.

The 48-year-old is back in Las Vegas for her residency at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino, posing in a hoodie and her classic hoop earrings. The grind never ends for Jenny from the block. After spending the Summer filming the third season of the hit NBC show Shades of Blue and making sure she spent as much time with her boyfriend, Alex Rodriguez, and her "coconuts," Max and Emme, she's back at it with yet another project. We aren't complaining because we live for these laid-back moments from J Lo. We are already searching for our nameplate necklace and booking our tickets to see J Lo in Vegas.