 Skip Nav
Queen Letizia
From Her Engagement to 2017, This Is Queen Letizia of Spain's Style Evolution
Disney
This Is Not a Drill: Disneyland Has Deep-Fried Elote, and It Looks Magnificent
Alessandra Ambrosio
Wait Until You See These Pictures of Alessandra Ambrosio and Her Adorable Kids
View On One Page
ADVERTISEMENT ()
Start Slideshow
0
Jennifer Lopez Is Not Holding Back on Instagram — Her Photos Are Sexier Than Ever

Maybe it's the fact that she's now in love with former baseball player Alex Rodriguez or simply that she's feeling more confident than ever, but Jennifer Lopez is definitely in the mood to share her hotness with the world.

The singer, actress, and producer — who has a superbusy year filming season three of Shades of Blue, being a judge on World of Dance, and getting ready to release her new Spanish album — has already shared a some supersteamy photos of herself on Instagram. And though we thought they couldn't get more revealing than the the black swimsuit photo she shared last year, they have, and we love it. From the look of these snaps, it's safe to say we can expect J Lo to get more revealing as the year goes by. Scroll ahead for what she's given us so far.

Additional reporting by Celia Fernandez

Related
Jennifer Lopez Just Launched the Sexiest Shoes Imaginable — Here's How to Get a Pair

Start Slideshow
Join the conversation
Latina CelebrityCelebrity InstagramsEye CandyJennifer Lopez
Join The Conversation
Jennifer Lopez
Watch Jennifer Lopez Own the 2001 MTV VMAs With a Performance of "I'm Real"
by Alessandra Foresto
Best Songs of the Early 2000s
Nostalgia
30 of the Hottest Songs From the Early '00s
by Maria Mercedes Lara
Who Has Jennifer Lopez Been Married To?
Celebrity Couples
Jennifer Lopez Has Walked Down the Aisle 3 Times
by Celia Fernandez
Jennifer Lopez's Most Bootylicious Moments
Jennifer Lopez
Sit Down, Grab a Cold Drink, and Enjoy Jennifer Lopez's Most Bootylicious Moments
by Vivian Nunez
Jennifer Lopez Through the Years
Jennifer Lopez
20 Years of Jennifer Lopez's Never-Changing Looks in 20 Photos
by Alessandra Foresto
From Our Partners
Latest Latina
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Living
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds