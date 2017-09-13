Jennifer Lopez's Shoes
Don't Let Jennifer Lopez's Sexy Dresses Distract You — It's All About Her Stunning Shoes
Jennifer Lopez's fashion choices are always turning heads (that's the way she likes it), whether she's wearing dresses you need to see from the back to truly admire or almost-naked looks that deserve a double take. But all this time, we should've been looking down (all the way down) to see the best part of her outfits. The 48-year-old has been walking in the most statement-making shoes, and we hadn't even noticed.
It turns out, J Lo loves a good matching set (snakeskin shoes and dress, no problem!) and strappy, sky-high heels that look actually dangerous, but also trendy sneakers and even neon workout ones that make hitting the gym a little more fun. Shop her favorite pieces ahead.
