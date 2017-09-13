 Skip Nav
Don't Let Jennifer Lopez's Sexy Dresses Distract You — It's All About Her Stunning Shoes

Jennifer Lopez's fashion choices are always turning heads (that's the way she likes it), whether she's wearing dresses you need to see from the back to truly admire or almost-naked looks that deserve a double take. But all this time, we should've been looking down (all the way down) to see the best part of her outfits. The 48-year-old has been walking in the most statement-making shoes, and we hadn't even noticed.

It turns out, J Lo loves a good matching set (snakeskin shoes and dress, no problem!) and strappy, sky-high heels that look actually dangerous, but also trendy sneakers and even neon workout ones that make hitting the gym a little more fun. Shop her favorite pieces ahead.

Black Pumps With Spikes
White Sneakers
Black Pumps With Bow Details
Black Suede Pumps
Blue Snakeskin Heels
Sparkly Pumps
Black Pumps With Clear Side Panels
White High-Top Sneaker Wedges
High-Heeled Sandals With Gold Ankle Details
White Pumps With Ankle Straps
White Pumps With Platforms
Beige Peep-Toe Heels With Gold Platforms
Over-the-Knee Peep-Toe Heels
Beige Pumps With Gold Platforms
Black and Gold Heels
Peep-Toe Heels With Platforms
Black Sneakers
Champagne Sandals
Black Sandals With Thick Ankle Straps
Over-the-Knee Boots
Gunmetal Sandals
Peep-Toe White Platforms
Red Suede Pumps
Neon Sneakers
Silver Platform Sandals
Spiked Platform Peep-Toe Heels
Spiked Pink Peep-Toe Booties
Spiked Heeled Sandals
Barely There Sandals
White Pumps
