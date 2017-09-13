Jennifer Lopez's fashion choices are always turning heads (that's the way she likes it), whether she's wearing dresses you need to see from the back to truly admire or almost-naked looks that deserve a double take. But all this time, we should've been looking down (all the way down) to see the best part of her outfits. The 48-year-old has been walking in the most statement-making shoes, and we hadn't even noticed.

It turns out, J Lo loves a good matching set (snakeskin shoes and dress, no problem!) and strappy, sky-high heels that look actually dangerous, but also trendy sneakers and even neon workout ones that make hitting the gym a little more fun. Shop her favorite pieces ahead.