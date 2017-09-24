 Skip Nav
ADVERTISEMENT
32 Jennifer Lopez Outfits That Were Meant to Be Seen From the Back

We all know that Jennifer Lopez is the queen of rocking naked dresses and ones that show off her legs, but what we love is when she wears a dress that leaves us staring from all angles — especially the back.

Who doesn't remember the dress she wore to the 2017 Billboard Latin Music Awards? Yes, it looked striking from the front, but the back was something else entirely. It was made up of just strings of fabric coming together to create shapes while still being totally see-through. We're telling you . . . Jennifer has a knack for keeping all eyes on her, but we certainly aren't mad about it.

At the 2017 NBCUniversal Upfronts
At the 2017 Billboard Latin Music Awards
At the 2017 Met Gala
At the 2017 Grammy Awards
At the American Idol Finale
At the 2016 Golden Globes
At the NBC Golden Globes After Party
At the 2015 American Music Awards
At the 2015 American Music Awards
At Her 46th Birthday Party
At the 2015 Season Finale of American Idol
At the 2015 Billboard Music Awards
At the 2015 Met Gala
At the 2015 Kids' Choice Awards
In Los Angeles in March 2015
At the 2015 Vanity Fair Oscar Party
At the 2015 Academy Awards
At the Tom Ford Fashion Show in February 2015
At the 2014 MTV Video Music Awards
At the 2013 Met Gala
At the 2012 Academy Awards
At the 2010 Carousel of Hope Ball
At the 2010 World Music Awards
In New York in July 2009
At the 2009 Golden Globes
At the Rodeo Drive Walk of Style in 2007
At the Pursuit of Happyness Premiere in 2006
In Santa Monica in March 2001
At the 2001 Academy Awards
At the 1998 VH1 Fashion Awards
At the 1998 MTV Movie Awards
