32 Jennifer Lopez Outfits That Were Meant to Be Seen From the Back

We all know that Jennifer Lopez is the queen of rocking naked dresses and ones that show off her legs, but what we love is when she wears a dress that leaves us staring from all angles — especially the back.

Who doesn't remember the dress she wore to the 2017 Billboard Latin Music Awards? Yes, it looked striking from the front, but the back was something else entirely. It was made up of just strings of fabric coming together to create shapes while still being totally see-through. We're telling you . . . Jennifer has a knack for keeping all eyes on her, but we certainly aren't mad about it.