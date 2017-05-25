44 Times Jessica Alba's Outfit Was No Match For a Long Plane Ride

If you're like us, your airport style consists of a pair of sweatpants (jeans if you're feeling ambitious) and an oversize t-shirt. If you're like Jessica Alba, even if you're wearing just that, you look put together and chic like no one else.

Her sweatpants are not just plain and boring; they're cuffed, are fitted in all the right places, and have interesting designs. Her t-shirts are elevated with laid-back but stylish jackets and fun accessories like hats and fashionable sneakers. But even though that's the actress's preferred uniform when getting on a plane, she's not afraid to go above and beyond, wearing the occasional heel and leather jacket, too. Keep reading for all the times Jessica's travel style totally nailed it.