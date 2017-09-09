 Skip Nav
You'll Get Plenty of Costume Ideas From These 20 Halloween-Obsessed Celebs

We're convinced only two kinds of people exist: those who avoid Halloween like the plague and the ones who obsess over it for months, preparing their costumes (yes, plural) with detail and going all out on Oct. 31. Ahead, you'll find 20 stars who very clearly belong to that second group. From Alessandra Ambrosio — who we're naming the queen of this spooky night — and Bella Thorne to Mario Lopez and Jennifer Lopez, you'll find much costume inspiration from the most Halloween-obsessed stars.

Fergie as Choupette, Karl Lagerfeld's Cat
And a Beauty Queen From Toddlers & Tiaras
And a Pirate
And Dora the Explorer
And Jennifer Lopez
Demi Lovato as a Maid
And as a Trap Queen
And a Zombie
