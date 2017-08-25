 Skip Nav
0
13 Selena Gomez GIFs That Accurately Describe Halloween in Your 20s

Whether or not Halloween is a major holiday in your mind, you can't escape Oct. 31. If you're in your 20s, the pressure to dress up and go out with your friends can be especially strong. From finding the perfect costume to actually making it out of the house, enjoying this spooky holiday is a process. Ahead, we rounded up several relatable Halloween scenarios you may find yourself in, as narrated by Selena Gomez GIFs — because why not?

When You Realize Halloween Is 2 Months Away
And You Have to Start Thinking of a Costume
Because This Halloween Is YOUR Year
When You Picture Yourself in Your Costume
And You Think of All the Cool Instas You Will Take
But Then You Decide, F*ck It. I'm Wearing Whatever.
When Your Friends Ask Why You Didn't Dress Up
But It Doesn't Matter Because Trick-or-Treating Has Been Replaced by Big Parties
When You Drink a Little Too Much at Said Party
And Wake Up the Next Day to Stories From Your Friends
Then You Find Yourself Reflecting on Halloween as a Child
And Vow to Have a More Chill Halloween Next Year
And Actually Follow Through With Your Promise
