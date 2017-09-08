17 Fun and Sexy Halloween Costume Ideas to Steal From Alessandra Ambrosio

Alessandra Ambrosio takes a cue from fellow model Heidi Klum when it comes to Halloween. And though the Brazilian Victoria's Secret Angel doesn't bring her dress-up efforts all the way to Heidi levels, she takes the season seriously, sporting more than one look every year.

She's prepared to go all out with her look, including with her hair and makeup, showing up at parties and red carpets in the most elaborate outfits. But that doesn't mean she doesn't also know how to pull a total lazy-girl move, adding ears to simple pieces she found in her closet to pull together a DIY outfit. Either way, her costumes are always sexy and cute, never scary — maybe because her two kids, Anja Louise and Noah Phoenix, are on hand for the celebrations. Keep scrolling to see what we mean by taking a look back at Alessandra's best Halloween costumes through the years. They're sure to spark an idea of your own!