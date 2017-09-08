 Skip Nav
Fashion Week
19 Stunning Latina Models to Look For This Fashion Month
Workouts
14 Zumba Workouts to Hit Bachata Songs That Are More Than Just a 1-2 Step
Selena Gomez
Selena Gomez Is as Cute Now as She Was in Her First Disney Audition at 11
View On One Page
ADVERTISEMENT ()
Start Slideshow
0
17 Fun and Sexy Halloween Costume Ideas to Steal From Alessandra Ambrosio

Alessandra Ambrosio takes a cue from fellow model Heidi Klum when it comes to Halloween. And though the Brazilian Victoria's Secret Angel doesn't bring her dress-up efforts all the way to Heidi levels, she takes the season seriously, sporting more than one look every year.

She's prepared to go all out with her look, including with her hair and makeup, showing up at parties and red carpets in the most elaborate outfits. But that doesn't mean she doesn't also know how to pull a total lazy-girl move, adding ears to simple pieces she found in her closet to pull together a DIY outfit. Either way, her costumes are always sexy and cute, never scary — maybe because her two kids, Anja Louise and Noah Phoenix, are on hand for the celebrations. Keep scrolling to see what we mean by taking a look back at Alessandra's best Halloween costumes through the years. They're sure to spark an idea of your own!

Jessica Rabbit
Little Red Riding Hood
Simple Cat
17 Fun and Sexy Halloween Costume Ideas to Steal From Alessandra Ambrosio
Queen of Hearts
Orange Kitten
17 Fun and Sexy Halloween Costume Ideas to Steal From Alessandra Ambrosio
0
more images
Start Slideshow
Join the conversation
Halloween Costumes For WomenLatina CelebrityDIY CostumesHalloween CostumesAlessandra AmbrosioModelsHalloween
Join The Conversation
Alessandra Ambrosio
Wait Until You See These Pictures of Alessandra Ambrosio and Her Adorable Kids
by Alessandra Foresto
Wet n Wild Halloween Makeup 2017
Beauty News
by Sarah Siegel
Hocus Pocus Halloween Collection
Hocus Pocus
by Kirbie Johnson
Halloween Games For Adults
Halloween
by Kathryn McLamb
Unique Vintage Halloween Collection 2017
Shopping Guide
by Brinton Parker
From Our Partners
Latest Latina
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Living
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds