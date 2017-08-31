 Skip Nav
Swimwear
19 Monokini Swimsuits That Are About to Make This Your Sexiest Summer Yet
Queen Letizia
The Story Behind Queen Letizia and King Felipe VI's Love
Latina News
If You Thought Your Quinceañera Was Lavish, Wait Until You See This Teen's Insane Party
The Best Effing Chicken Recipes You'll Ever Eat

Sure, chicken is probably already your go-to protein — it makes for great and easy yet satisfying packed-up lunches and dinners. But it's easy to fall into a rut and feel like you need to kick it up a notch as far as unique flavors go. We get it, and that's why we put together this list of 25 chicken recipes with lots of Latin flavor and spices that will keep you coming back for more.

Golden Beet Arroz Con Pollo
Oven-Baked Chicken Tacos
Chicken Enchilada Nachos
Mexican Chicken Soup
Pollo a la Brasa
Caldo de Pollo
Green Mole Chicken
Slow-Cooker Chicken Quesadillas
Chicken Tortilla Soup
Chicken Burrito Bowls
Grilled Chicken Fajita Salad
Fajita Chicken Kebabs
Slow-Cooker Green Chile Chicken Soup
Creamy Chicken Flautas
Chicken Chilaquiles
Caldo Tlalpeño
Chimichurri Chicken
Fiesta Lime Chicken Salad
Guisado de Pollo
BBQ Chicken Tostadas
Chicharrón de Pollo
Arepas Con Pollo
Guacamole Chicken Burgers
Pollo Frito a la Criolla
Chicken Gorditas
