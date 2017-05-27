Lemon Herb Grilled Chicken Recipe
The Best Freaking Grilled Chicken You'll Ever Taste
Grilled chicken: it's healthy but can also be uberboring. But not when you make it like Marcela Valladolid from the Food Network show The Kitchen. The Mexican-American chef adds just a few herbs like cilantro, parsley, and rosemary to lemon juice and olive oil to make the dish juicy and flavorful.
All you need is a bag to marinate the chicken in for two hours, some patience, and a grill to make this delectable recipe that'll have you eating chicken every night for dinner.
Lemon-Herb Grilled Chicken
Notes
If you buy the chicken breasts already trimmed in halves, they're pretty thin so there's no need for pounding.
Ingredients
- 1/3 cup extra-virgin olive oil
- 3 garlic cloves, minced
- 1/2 teaspoon salt
- 1/4 teaspoon pepper
- 2 tablespoons fresh parsley, finely chopped
- 2 tablespoons cilantro, finely chopped
- 1 teaspoon fresh thyme, finely chopped
- 1/2 teaspoon fresh oregano, finely chopped
- 1 teaspoon fresh rosemary, finely chopped
- 3 tablespoons lemon juice
- 1 tablespoon lemon zest
- 4 boneless, skinless chicken breasts halves
- Vegetable oil
Directions
- Mix all ingredients except chicken together in a 1-gallon ziplock bag.
- Add chicken breasts and massage marinade into meat until evenly coated.
- Seal the bag and place in the refrigerator. Let the chicken marinate at least 2 hours.
- Preheat grill to high heat.
- Lightly dip a wad of paper towels in vegetable oil and, using tongs, carefully rub over grates several times until glossy and coated.
- Place chicken breasts on the grill. Grill for about 2-3 minutes per side.
Information
- Category
- Main Dishes
- Cuisine
- South American
Image Source: Isabella Martinez-Funcke