The Best Freaking Grilled Chicken You'll Ever Taste

Grilled chicken: it's healthy but can also be uberboring. But not when you make it like Marcela Valladolid from the Food Network show The Kitchen. The Mexican-American chef adds just a few herbs like cilantro, parsley, and rosemary to lemon juice and olive oil to make the dish juicy and flavorful.

All you need is a bag to marinate the chicken in for two hours, some patience, and a grill to make this delectable recipe that'll have you eating chicken every night for dinner.

Lemon-Herb Grilled Chicken From Food Network's Marcela Valladolid Notes If you buy the chicken breasts already trimmed in halves, they're pretty thin so there's no need for pounding. Ingredients 1/3 cup extra-virgin olive oil 3 garlic cloves, minced 1/2 teaspoon salt 1/4 teaspoon pepper 2 tablespoons fresh parsley, finely chopped 2 tablespoons cilantro, finely chopped 1 teaspoon fresh thyme, finely chopped 1/2 teaspoon fresh oregano, finely chopped 1 teaspoon fresh rosemary, finely chopped 3 tablespoons lemon juice 1 tablespoon lemon zest 4 boneless, skinless chicken breasts halves Vegetable oil Directions Mix all ingredients except chicken together in a 1-gallon ziplock bag. Add chicken breasts and massage marinade into meat until evenly coated. Seal the bag and place in the refrigerator. Let the chicken marinate at least 2 hours. Preheat grill to high heat. Lightly dip a wad of paper towels in vegetable oil and, using tongs, carefully rub over grates several times until glossy and coated. Place chicken breasts on the grill. Grill for about 2-3 minutes per side. Information Category Main Dishes Cuisine South American