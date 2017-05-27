 Skip Nav
The Best Freaking Grilled Chicken You'll Ever Taste
Lemon Herb Grilled Chicken Recipe

The Best Freaking Grilled Chicken You'll Ever Taste

Grilled chicken: it's healthy but can also be uberboring. But not when you make it like Marcela Valladolid from the Food Network show The Kitchen. The Mexican-American chef adds just a few herbs like cilantro, parsley, and rosemary to lemon juice and olive oil to make the dish juicy and flavorful.

All you need is a bag to marinate the chicken in for two hours, some patience, and a grill to make this delectable recipe that'll have you eating chicken every night for dinner.

Lemon-Herb Grilled Chicken

Lemon-Herb Grilled Chicken

Notes

If you buy the chicken breasts already trimmed in halves, they're pretty thin so there's no need for pounding.

Lemon Herb Grilled Chicken Recipe

Ingredients

  1. 1/3 cup extra-virgin olive oil
  2. 3 garlic cloves, minced
  3. 1/2 teaspoon salt
  4. 1/4 teaspoon pepper
  5. 2 tablespoons fresh parsley, finely chopped
  6. 2 tablespoons cilantro, finely chopped
  7. 1 teaspoon fresh thyme, finely chopped
  8. 1/2 teaspoon fresh oregano, finely chopped
  9. 1 teaspoon fresh rosemary, finely chopped
  10. 3 tablespoons lemon juice
  11. 1 tablespoon lemon zest
  12. 4 boneless, skinless chicken breasts halves
  13. Vegetable oil

Directions

  1. Mix all ingredients except chicken together in a 1-gallon ziplock bag.
  2. Add chicken breasts and massage marinade into meat until evenly coated.
  3. Seal the bag and place in the refrigerator. Let the chicken marinate at least 2 hours.
  4. Preheat grill to high heat.
  5. Lightly dip a wad of paper towels in vegetable oil and, using tongs, carefully rub over grates several times until glossy and coated.
  6. Place chicken breasts on the grill. Grill for about 2-3 minutes per side.

Information

Category
Main Dishes
Cuisine
South American
Image Source: Isabella Martinez-Funcke
Latina FoodHealthy RecipesGrillingDinnerRecipesLunchChicken
