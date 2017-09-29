 Skip Nav
Bring It On, Winter! We Have These 15 Recipes to Get Us Through

It's safe to say that Winter is the best season for spending a lot of time in the kitchen. For us, this year is all about whipping up the best comfort foods for warming up, and ending up with leftovers we can enjoy on lazy nights indoors. These 15 recipes are for when the air starts to get chilly, from cozy soups to filling casseroles, each with a Latin twist. Grab a comfy sweater and dig in.

Vegetarian Chipotle Chili
Pumpkin and Chicken Enchiladas
Peruvian Cilantro Turkey Soup
Sopa Cremosa de Abòbora
Crockpot Salsa Verde Chicken Pozole
Beef Chilaquiles With Pumpkin Jalapeño Salsa
Slow Cooker Turkey and Sweet Potato Chili
Chicken Tortilla Casserole
Poblano Corn Chicken Tortilla Soup
Crispy Jalapeño Hash Brown Casserole
Vegetarian Red Pozole
Spicy Bacon Lasagna
Green Chile, Tomato, and Egg Casserole
Chicken Enchilada Rice Casserole
Mexican Beef and Rice Casserole
