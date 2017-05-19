30+ Songs in Spanish For Your Father-Daughter Wedding Dance

If you were one of the lucky ones (or unlucky ones, depends on the outlook) to have had a quinceañera, your wedding won't be the first time you have a father-daughter dance in front of a hall full of the people you love. Nonetheless, this is a special time! It has the makings to be one of the most beautiful, shared moments between you and your dad (or just a loved fatherly figure).

The perfect song will add to the already magical backdrop. That's why we've put together the list of all lists with Latin music classics like "Es Mi Niña Bonita" by Vicente Fernández and modern tunes like "Tu Guardián" by Juanes. Keep reading to surely find the right tune for your father-daughter wedding dance.