16 Sweet Potato Recipes That'll Have Your Christmas Guests Asking For Seconds

One of the best parts of any family gathering is the food. Hands down! The family comes together in the kitchen and you're reminded of how you wish these celebrations happened more often. As you grow older, you also learn that the comfort of classic dishes — pernil, arroz con pollo, flan — can live happily, side by side, with more traditional Christmas additions. Here's where delicious and nutrient-packed sweet potato comes in, and these 16 yummy recipes will shine.