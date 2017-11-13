 Skip Nav
Dinner
This Thanksgiving, Gobble Up These 20 Latin-Inspired Turkey Recipes
Sofia Vergara
Sofia Vergara's Hottest Looks Through the Years
Thanksgiving
8 Ways Latin Families Make Thanksgiving Their Own
View On One Page
ADVERTISEMENT ()
Start Slideshow
0
16 Sweet Potato Recipes That'll Have Your Christmas Guests Asking For Seconds

One of the best parts of any family gathering is the food. Hands down! The family comes together in the kitchen and you're reminded of how you wish these celebrations happened more often. As you grow older, you also learn that the comfort of classic dishes — pernil, arroz con pollo, flan — can live happily, side by side, with more traditional Christmas additions. Here's where delicious and nutrient-packed sweet potato comes in, and these 16 yummy recipes will shine.

Related
This Turkey Recipe With a Latin Twist Will Be Everyone's Favorite at Your Christmas Dinner

Sweet Potato Flan
Mexican Sweet Potato Casserole
Roasted Sweet Potato Black Bean Chili
Mexican Sweet Potato Noodles Wrap
Sweet Potato Curly Fries With Yogurt, Sriracha, and Cilantro
Spicy Sweet Potato and Green Rice Burrito Bowls
Arepas With Carnitas and Sweet Potato
Easy Sweet Potato Hash
Sweet Potato Noodles With Black Beans and Creamy Avocado Sauce
Taco Stuffed Sweet Potato Skins
Slow-Cooker Turkey and Sweet Potato Chili
Mexican Sweet Potato Salad With Avocado Dressing
Simple Mashed Sweet Potatoes
Chicken Chili Con Carne Stuffed Sweet Potato Skins
Slow Cooker Mango Chicken and Sweet Potato Bowls
Sweet Potato Noodles With Chorizo, Roasted Red Pepper, and Spinach
Start Slideshow
Join the conversation
Latina FoodHoliday FoodFall FoodSweet PotatoesWinterChristmasRecipesThanksgivingHolidayFall
Holiday Fashion
14 Thanksgiving Outfit Ideas That Are Way More Comfortable Than Jeans
by Marina Liao
Scallop Recipe For Beginners
Original Recipes
Simple Seared Scallops For Beginners
by Anna Monette Roberts
Stocking Stuffers on Amazon
Gift Guide
These 25 Stocking Stuffers Are So Good — And All on Amazon
by Rebecca Brown
What to Put in Christmas Tree Water
Holiday Decor
7 Things That Could Help Your Christmas Tree Live Longer
by Kate McKenna
Stuffing vs. Dressing: What's the Difference?
Holiday Food
Stuffing and Dressing: Is There Really a Difference?
by Susannah Chen
From Our Partners
Latest Latina
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Living
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds