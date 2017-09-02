 Skip Nav
This Celebrity Ink Might Inspire Your Next Tattoo

We'll admit it: we're kind of obsessed with body art. You, too? The good news: we're not alone. Our favorite celebrities aren't afraid to walk on the wild side, getting ink that ranges from of-the-moment to spiritual and origina to straight-up weird, giving you endless inspiration for your next tattoo — no matter what you're into. Keep scrolling to see how these stars have made their mark and maybe find the ink design of your dreams.

— Additional reporting by Alessandra Foresto

Demi Lovato
A hidden feather behind her ear is only exposed when her hair is pulled back.
The Roman three she has tattooed on her wrist is her late father's favorite number.
Demi's foot tattoos read: "Let Go & Let God." Rumor has it this is her favorite ink.
The cross on Demi's hand is there to be prominently seen when she holds a microphone, and it represents her Christian faith.
On her ribs, Demi has the phrase "You make me beautiful" so every time she looks in the mirror, she's reminded of her strength.
Selena Gomez
The Arabic phrase on Selena's back translates to "love yourself first."
The "Same Old Love" singer has the number 76 tattooed in Roman numerals on the back of her neck, and it represents the year her grandma was born.
Don't freak out! It's not a "J" for Justin. The "G" behind Selena's ear is there to represent Georgia Veach, the name of a little girl diagnosed with a rare brain disorder.
Dania Ramirez
Dania also has two foot tattoos: the numbers 13-5-22 (no details on the meaning behind this one) and her twins's names, Gaia and Aether.
Michelle Rodriguez
Naya Rivera
The actress is a fan of the foot tattoo; she's got a shooting star on her right, and a tiny, adorable peace sign on her left.
When Naya pulls her hair up, a little bow is exposed to the world.
The embellished cross on Naya's back is her biggest ink.
Christina Milian
The Grandfathered actress has the word "freedom" etched on her wrist.
The stars on Christina's hip were always in view during her "Dip It Low" days.
Elsa Pataky
On her foot, Chris Hemsworth's wife has the words "that is what we have wished" in Latin.
Christina Aguilera
