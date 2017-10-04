 Skip Nav
Dinner
31 Taco Recipes That Prove You Can Eat Tacos For a Month Without Getting Bored
Fast and Easy
19 Chicken and Avocado Recipes So Effing Good You'll Just Lose It
Selena Gomez
11 Easy and Hilarious Halloween Costumes Based on Selena Gomez Lyrics
View On One Page
ADVERTISEMENT ()
Start Slideshow
0
Follow These 9 Superstitions to Avoid Bad Luck

Living with my abuela as a kid meant that I grew up with a matter-of-fact approach to the many superstitions that rid Latino culture — there was no asking why, you just followed what she said or risk terrible luck. An egg was passed over my body more than once in my life to eliminate bad spirits; I wore a red string around my wrist; and I still, until this day, put a broom behind my door every once in a while — just in case.

As Halloween approaches, we've rounded up some of the most popular superstitions in Latin American culture. Scroll ahead to find out what you should be doing to guarantee good luck!

Did we miss anything? Let us know in the comments below.

Related
8 Haunted Houses and Hotels in Latin America

Don't Set Your Purse on the Floor
Keep a Broom Behind the Door
Wear a Red String Bracelet
Don't Cut Your Baby's Nails
Set a Glass of Water Behind the Door
Dreaming About Teeth Means Bad News
Tell Everyone About Your Nightmares
Don't Sweep Over Someone's Feet
Beware of Ringing Ears
Start Slideshow
Join the conversation
Latina LivingSuperstitionDreamsHalloween
Halloween
by Victoria Messina
Gluten-Free, Dairy-Free Pumpkin Cupcakes
Kid-Friendly Recipes
Gluten-Free, Vegan Pumpkin Chocolate Chip Cupcakes With Cinnamon Glaze
by Anna Monette Roberts
Disney Villain Halloween Costumes
Disney
Wicked-Awesome Disney Villain Halloween Costumes
by Hilary White
Sexy Game of Thrones Costumes
Game of Thrones
33 Sexy Game of Thrones Halloween Costume Ideas
by Hilary White
Sexy '90s Costumes For Women
Nostalgia
23 Sexy '90s Costumes For Women
by Nicole Yi
From Our Partners
Latest Latina
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Living
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds