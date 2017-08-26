Mami Tattoos
15 Tattoos That Will Show Your Latinx Mom Just How Much You Love Her
We all know that some Latinx moms hate tattoos, so if you're planning to get ink, you're probably already bracing yourself for her attack — in the form of a chancletazo and a good scream. Here's a simple solution: why not honor her by showing off a tattoo of the word "mami" or "mamá" inside a heart or maybe in her handwriting? How could she be mad at that? Full disclosure: she will still get mad, but after she is done throwing a tantrum, we promise she will love your new tattoo and have you showing it off to all of her friends at her next party.
