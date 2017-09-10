 Skip Nav
These Recipes Will Make Avocado-Lovers Totally Lose It
Jennifer Lopez
Jennifer Lopez Is Bringing Back This 1 Trend From Your Childhood
Politics
Latinx Celebrities Are Basically Saying F*ck You to Donald Trump For Ending DACA
The 8 Dramatic Stages of Telling My Latina Mom About My Tattoos

I had been wanting a tattoo of a heart on my wrist since I was a teenager, so on Feb. 14, 2015 (I didn't realize it was Valentine's Day), while I was away in college, I decided I was going to take the plunge. It cost me $20, and five minutes later I was officially "branded," as my mom would say, for the rest of my life.

My mom didn't see my tattoo until a month later when I was home for Spring break, but when she did, she practically fainted and then went in for the kill. The Dominican slayer in her came out instantly, because she was pissed — and I mean, pissed.

Eventually, she got over it, and when she spotted my second tattoo years later (a small elephant I got on a whim while on vacation in Thailand.), it wasn't as bad. Though she did call me a heathen — I'd like to point out, both of them are smaller than the size of a quarter.

If your mom is Latinx and you love getting inked, you probably relate to my struggle. There's a reason memes and videos of Latinx telling their moms about their tattoos are popular. If that's the case, keep scrolling for eight dramatic things that happen when you tell your mom you got a tattoo.

First, You Don't Say Anything and Wait Until She Sees It For Herself
Once She Notices, She Tries to Rub It Off Multiple Times, and You Explain to Her That It's Permanent
You See Her Angry Eyes and Go Into a Speech About Being Able to Do Whatever You Want With Your Body
Now You Know That Chancla For Getting Slick Is Probably Coming
Now It's Time to Give Her a Couple of Days to Cool Down
You Finally Apologize, Even Though You Don't Mean It
Then You Remind Her There's No Turning Back and It's Time to Accept It
You Make a Mental Note Never to Mention It Again
Latina LivingLatina MomsGifsTattoosHumor
