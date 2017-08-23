75+ Baby Boy Names in Spanish You'll Fall in Love With

Knowing you're having a baby boy makes certain decisions easier — what color to paint the nursery, the theme for your baby shower, the shift from calling him "it" to calling the baby "him." One thing that gets harder once you know the sex of your baby is what his real name will be.

Maybe you're straddling between wanting to make your Latin parents happy and wanting to make sure the name, if in Spanish, is easy to pronounce in English, too. In an effort to ease your burden, here are more than 75 baby boy names you can pick from.

A

Alejandro, Ángel, Andrés, Aaron, Alonso, Abra, Alfonso, Anibal

B

Benjamin, Bruno, Beltrán, Bonifacio

C

Carlos, Christián, César, Cristiano

D

Diego, David, Daniel, Damián

E

Emilio, Eric, Emmanuel, Esteban, Eduardo, Enrique, Ernesto

F

Francisco, Fernando, Federico, Felipe

G

Gabriel, Gonzalo, Geraldo, German, Gilberto

H

Hugo, Humberto

I

Iker, Ián, Isaac, Iván, Ismael

J

Javier, Juan, Jorge, Joel, Jesús, José

K

Kevon, Kiki

L

Leonardo, Luis, Lucas, Luca

M

Mateo, Matias, Martín, Manuel, Mario, Miguel, Marcos, Moises

N

Nicolas, Noa

O

Óscar, Orlando

P

Pablo, Patricio

R

Rodrigo, Rafael, Ramiro, Ramón, Ramirez, Raul, Ricardo, Roberto, Román, Romeo, Ronaldo

S

Santiago, Sebastián, Samuel, Simón, Sergio, Santos

T

Tomas, Teo, Timoteo

V

Vicente, Victor

W

William

X

Xavier

Z

Zacarias

Need even more inspiration? Consider these compound names, monikers inspired by Latin American literature, and classic Spanish names.