50 Stunning Portuguese Baby Names to Consider

Congratulations you're having a baby! Now it's time to pick a name, right? If you're from Brazil or simply want to pay homage to the Latin country that has given us countless soccer stars and supermodels like Alessandra Ambrosio and Adriana Lima, read on to discover our list of 50 beautiful Portuguese baby names so good it'll be hard to pick just one. When you're done, take a scroll through some literature-inspired ideas in Spanish.

Girl Names

Alícia Antônia Bárbara Betina Bruna Camila Cecília Daniela Débora Eduarda Eloá Heloísa Isadora Júlia Laís Lívia Luana Pietra Maitê Malu Milena Neves Olívia Renata Vitória

Boy Names

Antônio Breno Caio Calebe Cauã Danilo Diogo Guilherme Heitor Henrique Iago Igor Josué Kaíque Luan Matheus Murilo Nicolau Pietro Renato Sebastiao Tiago Tristao Vítor Willian