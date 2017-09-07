Portuguese Baby Names
50 Stunning Portuguese Baby Names to Consider
Congratulations you're having a baby! Now it's time to pick a name, right? If you're from Brazil or simply want to pay homage to the Latin country that has given us countless soccer stars and supermodels like Alessandra Ambrosio and Adriana Lima, read on to discover our list of 50 beautiful Portuguese baby names so good it'll be hard to pick just one. When you're done, take a scroll through some literature-inspired ideas in Spanish.
Girl Names
- Alícia
- Antônia
- Bárbara
- Betina
- Bruna
- Camila
- Cecília
- Daniela
- Débora
- Eduarda
- Eloá
- Heloísa
- Isadora
- Júlia
- Laís
- Lívia
- Luana
- Pietra
- Maitê
- Malu
- Milena
- Neves
- Olívia
- Renata
- Vitória
Boy Names
- Antônio
- Breno
- Caio
- Calebe
- Cauã
- Danilo
- Diogo
- Guilherme
- Heitor
- Henrique
- Iago
- Igor
- Josué
- Kaíque
- Luan
- Matheus
- Murilo
- Nicolau
- Pietro
- Renato
- Sebastiao
- Tiago
- Tristao
- Vítor
- Willian
Image Source: POPSUGAR Photography / Kate Schweitzer