14 Queen Letizia Halloween Costume Ideas Every Royal Fan Will Love

This Oct. 31, fully embrace the opportunity to dress up as your all-time favorite royal: Queen Letizia of Spain. Your friends might not totally get it — unless, of course, they're fans of the stylish royal as well — but don't let that stop you. You can live one day as the royal herself, so we say go for it! Who cares?

You could simply add a fake crown to a fancy dress and call it a day (that's fair) or you could look ahead and check out 14 more original ways to channel the queen on Halloween.