 Skip Nav
Halloween
85 Halloween Costumes You Can DIY Without Going Broke
Makeup Tutorials
Watch Nicole Guerriero Transform Herself Into the Ultimate Galaxy Princess For Halloween
DIY
50+ Ideas That Guarantee the Best Halloween
View On One Page
ADVERTISEMENT ()
Start Slideshow
0
14 Queen Letizia Halloween Costume Ideas Every Royal Fan Will Love

This Oct. 31, fully embrace the opportunity to dress up as your all-time favorite royal: Queen Letizia of Spain. Your friends might not totally get it — unless, of course, they're fans of the stylish royal as well — but don't let that stop you. You can live one day as the royal herself, so we say go for it! Who cares?

You could simply add a fake crown to a fancy dress and call it a day (that's fair) or you could look ahead and check out 14 more original ways to channel the queen on Halloween.

Related
You Can Pull Together a Last-Minute Cactus Halloween Costume With 1 of These Pieces
Fiancée Letizia
Bridal Letizia
Wedding Guest Letizia
Coronation Letizia
Royal Ball Letizia
Casual Letizia
Anniversary Letizia
Award Show Letizia
Business Letizia
Super Letizia
Hip and Chic Letizia
Matchy-Matchy Letizia
Summer Letizia
Vacation Letizia
Start Slideshow
Join the conversation
Halloween Costumes For WomenLatina LivingLatina CelebrityDIY CostumesQueen LetiziaThe RoyalsHalloween CostumesHalloween
Disney
How Chris Villain Went From Disney Park Singer to Gender-Bending Cosplayer
by Tara Block
Spiky Brow Trend
Beauty News
Forget Pumpkin Spice — These Brows Are Pumpkin and Spikes!
by Tori Crowther
Tim Burton Halloween Makeup DIY
Tim Burton
1 Woman Transforms Into 3 Tim Burton Characters in Less Than 2 Minutes
by Emily Orofino
Kate Middleton's Engagement Ring
Prince William
The Special Meaning Behind Kate Middleton's Engagement Ring That No One Knew Until Now
by Nikita Ramsinghani
What Will Prince Charles Do When He Becomes King?
The Royals
How Prince Charles Plans to Change the Royal Family When He Becomes King
by Marcia Moody
From Our Partners
Latest Latina
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Living
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds