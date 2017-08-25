30 Styling Tricks We're Stealing From Queen Letizia and Never Giving Back

There are a few reasons Queen Letizia's fans scour the internet for the exact details on her outfits. To start with, the Spanish royal often mixes high-end designer pieces worthy of a ruler with fast-fashion items from brands like Zara, so you can actually steal her exact look. Then, there's the fact that she manages to find new and fun ways to wear classic pieces repeatedly without looking dull. But above all, there's the queen's ability to take risks and show us that when it comes to fashion, there are no rules. Straight ahead, you'll find 30 times her outfits held an important lesson. These are the basics to mastering her signature style.

