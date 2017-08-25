 Skip Nav
30 Styling Tricks We're Stealing From Queen Letizia and Never Giving Back

There are a few reasons Queen Letizia's fans scour the internet for the exact details on her outfits. To start with, the Spanish royal often mixes high-end designer pieces worthy of a ruler with fast-fashion items from brands like Zara, so you can actually steal her exact look. Then, there's the fact that she manages to find new and fun ways to wear classic pieces repeatedly without looking dull. But above all, there's the queen's ability to take risks and show us that when it comes to fashion, there are no rules. Straight ahead, you'll find 30 times her outfits held an important lesson. These are the basics to mastering her signature style.

An Oversize Coat Is So Freaking Chic
When It Comes to an LBD, It's All About the Details
Bolero Jackets Are Way Underrated
Business Suits Don't Have to Be Boring — They Can Be Crocodile
You Can Wear Long Sleeves in the Middle of Summer
Capes Are the Perfect Addition to a Simple Outfit
Red Lipstick Is the Perfect Match For a Scarlet Dress
A Statement Jacket Makes a Fun Outfit Even Better
Rain Shouldn't Get in the Way of Wearing Bright, Summery Colors
You Need More Fans in Your Life — They Are So Dramatic and Amazing
Pastel Pink Is What Fashion Dreams Are Made Of
A Windowpane Top Deserves a Spot in Your Closet
You Can Wear a Trenchcoat Inside, Even If It's Not Raining
Monochroming Is So Elegant, Especially in Navy Blue
You Should Never Be Afraid of Clashing With Your SO
A Red Jacket Makes You Stand Out in a Sea of Gray Suits
An A-Line Skirt Might Be the Most Feminine Piece of Clothing Ever
Peter Pan Collars Are Damn Cute and You Should Embrace Them
Sometimes All You Need Is a Colorful Scarf to Perk Up an Outfit
Peplums Are and Will Always Be So Flattering
Pearls Will Never Go Out of Style
For Maximum Impact, Pair Drop Earrings With an Updo
Sheer Tights Are the Perfect Way to Transition a Dress Into Fall
Leather Culottes Are Considered Business Attire
When in Florida, Pull Out the Florals
You Should Really Start Wearing Fun Prints to Work
A Jumpsuit Is the Easiest Solution to an "I Don't Have Anything to Wear" Day
Monochrome Is Not Just About Wearing 1 Shade, but Multiple
When in Doubt, Black and White
A Gown Is Never Complete Without a Crown
Latest Latina
