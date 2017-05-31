You'll Be Getting All Your Summer Updo Inspiration From This Royal

After we saw Queen Letizia of Spain wearing a bubble ponytail, we realized the royal is actually the queen of the updo — we couldn't resist the pun. Going back through our archives and analyzing her looks through the past few years (it's our job), we noticed that while Letizia's modern fashion choices are always what capture our attention right away, her hairstyles are as carefully planned and executed as what she's wearing.

Just in the past year, Queen Letizia has let go of her short bob for a longer length that allows her to braid, twist, and knot her hair to her every whim, and there's not one single updo she's worn that doesn't feature a special detail. Keep reading to see what we mean, and get ready to feel inspired to wear your hair up all Summer long.