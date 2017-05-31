Have You Ever Seen a Royal Wearing a Bubble Ponytail? This Way, Please

This look confirms what we already knew: Queen Letizia of Spain will wear anything she likes and will do whatever she wants with her hair, even if every other queen in the world is following more demure rules.

First, let's discuss the many love letters we could write to the gray short-sleeved embellished dress the Spanish royal wore to attend the anniversary of Europa Press news agency in Madrid with her husband, King Felipe VI. They would be long, winded, full of red hearts, and talk about how we would do anything to find a way to wear it for just a few minutes.

OK, now that that's out of the way, let's get to the part of Letizia's outfit that truly stole our hearts: her bubble ponytail. That's not a typo — Queen Letizia actually wore the ponytail look you sported all through the '80s and early '90s. She just gave it a tiny upgrade, using sections of her hair to hide the elastic bands that held the style together. Scroll ahead to see every angle of the glorious pony we'll be dreaming about tonight.

