 Skip Nav
Queen Letizia
The Cutest Pictures of Princess Leonor and Infanta Sofía of Spain
Queen Letizia
1 Look at Queen Letizia's Gorgeous Collection of Ball Gowns, and You'll Be in Love
Music
35 Songs You'll Want to Have Your First Wedding Dance To
View On One Page
ADVERTISEMENT ()
Start Slideshow
0
The Evolution of Queen Máxima and King Willem-Alexander's Love

There's no denying it: Queen Máxima and King Willem-Alexander of The Netherlands are not only the happiest royal couple out there but also the chillest. It's been that way since they first announced their engagement to the public in 2001, after meeting in 1999 at the Seville Spring Fair in Spain. Even their wedding was a laid-back affair in comparison to other royal weddings, with Argentina-born Máxima in a simple but still stunning Valentino gown and smiling wide for the cameras.

From that moment on, the cuteness has only increased. There are endless photos of the royal couple happily walking arm in arm, laughing so hard it's contagious, and enjoying sweet and silly moments with their three daughters, Princesses Catharina-Amalia, Alexia, and Ariane. Scroll ahead to see Máxima and Willem-Alexander's love grow deeper and more fun as the years go by.

Related
Let's Take a Look Back at Queen Máxima's Fairy-Tale Royal Wedding

The Engagement
The Evolution of Queen Máxima and King Willem-Alexander's Love
The Evolution of Queen Máxima and King Willem-Alexander's Love
The Wedding
The Evolution of Queen Máxima and King Willem-Alexander's Love
The Evolution of Queen Máxima and King Willem-Alexander's Love
The Evolution of Queen Máxima and King Willem-Alexander's Love
The Coronation
The Evolution of Queen Máxima and King Willem-Alexander's Love
The Evolution of Queen Máxima and King Willem-Alexander's Love
The Arm-in-Arm Moments
The Evolution of Queen Máxima and King Willem-Alexander's Love
The Evolution of Queen Máxima and King Willem-Alexander's Love
The Evolution of Queen Máxima and King Willem-Alexander's Love
The Evolution of Queen Máxima and King Willem-Alexander's Love
The Evolution of Queen Máxima and King Willem-Alexander's Love
The Evolution of Queen Máxima and King Willem-Alexander's Love
The Evolution of Queen Máxima and King Willem-Alexander's Love
The Evolution of Queen Máxima and King Willem-Alexander's Love
The Evolution of Queen Máxima and King Willem-Alexander's Love
The Evolution of Queen Máxima and King Willem-Alexander's Love
The Evolution of Queen Máxima and King Willem-Alexander's Love
The Evolution of Queen Máxima and King Willem-Alexander's Love
The Evolution of Queen Máxima and King Willem-Alexander's Love
The Evolution of Queen Máxima and King Willem-Alexander's Love
All the Laughter
The Evolution of Queen Máxima and King Willem-Alexander's Love
The Evolution of Queen Máxima and King Willem-Alexander's Love
The Evolution of Queen Máxima and King Willem-Alexander's Love
The Evolution of Queen Máxima and King Willem-Alexander's Love
The Evolution of Queen Máxima and King Willem-Alexander's Love
28
more images
Start Slideshow
Join the conversation
Queen MaximaLatina LoveLatina CelebrityThe RoyalsCelebrity Couples
Celebrity Couples
Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth Both Flashed Stunning Rings on That Very Special Finger
by Nikita Ramsinghani
Queen Letizia's Gowns | Pictures
Queen Letizia
1 Look at Queen Letizia's Gorgeous Collection of Ball Gowns, and You'll Be in Love
by Alessandra Foresto
Facts About Kate Middleton
Kate Middleton
30 Kate Middleton Facts That Will Blow Your Mind
by Marcia Moody
Best Photos of the Dutch Royal Family in 2016
Queen Maxima
The Best Photos of Queen Máxima and the Dutch Royal Family in 2016
by Alessandra Foresto
Queen Maxima and Dutch Royal Family Summer Portraits 2017
Queen Maxima
These Photos of the Dutch Royals Will Actually Put a Smile on Your Face
by Alessandra Foresto
From Our Partners
Latest Latina
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Living
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds