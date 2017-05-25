35 Perfect Occasions For Soraya Montenegro's "Crying in Spanish" Meme

Image Source: Televisa

The "cries in Spanish" meme isn't new, but it's still everyone's favorite way to respond to a text or email because it truly applies to almost all scenarios in your life. Whether it's something serious (where you just need to cry a little more dramatically) or something funny (when you're sarcastically crying), we can all admit that if we can't immediately copy and paste the meme, all we want to do is copy María la del Barrio's Soraya Montenegro's face and cry in Spanish IRL. Keep reading to see just 35 situations when this meme is the only way to react.