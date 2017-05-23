This Infamous Telenovela Villain Is Back to Promote Orange Is the New Black

Guess who's back, back again? It's Soraya Montenegro, and no one is safe from her wrath. The infamous villain from María la del Barrio, brought to life by Itati Cantoral, made another appearance in an Orange Is the New Black commercial, but this time she is even more pissed than before.

In the clip, Flaca, played by Jackie Cruz, finds Soraya fixing her bed, and as soon as she turns around, the fangirling begins. She runs to get her bestie, Maritza, played by Diane Guerrero, and the two come together to re-create the famous "Maldita Lisiada" scene from María la del Barrio. Soraya is not impressed. You have to watch the video above to see Itati re-create the famous "Cries in Spanish" meme that everyone loves to use.