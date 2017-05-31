27 Times Selena Gomez's Airport Outfits Were Comfy and Chic

Selena Gomez Airport Style
Selena Gomez spends a lot of hours on airplanes — thanks to all that jetsetting to attend award shows with BFF Taylor Swift and pose for hot magazine covers. And through the years, the singer and actress has picked up a trick or two about dressing warm for the frigid temperatures inside the plane, always being ready for the paparazzi, and packing a practical but gorgeous bag with all the essentials. Her outfits are stylish and comfortable and provide plenty of airport and street style inspiration. See all the times Selena's style was ready to fly away, then check out her all-time sexiest Instagram pictures.