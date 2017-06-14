 Skip Nav
Selena Gomez's Style Is Fancy-Schmancy, but You Can Actually Afford These Items

Selena Gomez Affordable Outfits

Selena Gomez's Style Is Fancy-Schmancy, but You Can Actually Afford These Items

Selena Gomez's style has taken an elevated turn, impressing her fans every time she steps out. With her ties to brands like Coach and Louis Vuitton, she often opts for completely high-fashion ensembles. But Selena also mixes the high with the low — and we've got proof.

As you scroll, you'll find a handful of trusty items the singer keeps on hand, like classic sneakers, cozy crop tops, and plenty of denim to complement her sexy makeup looks. We did some digging and uncovered exactly where to buy these items (none of which retail for over $200), so you can feel like a queen in Selena's best basics if you want to.

Shop Brands
adidas · J Brand · Ash · Kimchi & Blue · Topshop · Free People · Converse
Image Source: Backgrid
Selena's Red Trimmed Tee

A post shared by Selena Gomez (@selenagomez) on

She styled this with a leather jumper and Gucci sneakers for The Weeknd's concert.

Hesperios Ines T-Shirt ($163)

Hesperios Ines T-Shirt ($163)

Hesperios Ines T-Shirt
$163
from hesperios.com
Buy Now
Selena's Adidas Trainers
Selena's Adidas Trainers
Image Source: Backgrid

These were completed with skinnies and a boxy denim jacket for a street style outing.

Adidas Women's AlphaBounce Running Sneakers From Finish Line ($110)

Adidas Women's AlphaBounce Running Sneakers From Finish Line ($110)

adidas
Women's AlphaBounce Running Sneakers from Finish Line
$110
from Macy's
Buy Now See more adidas Sneakers
Selena's The Weeknd Merch
Selena's The Weeknd Merch
Image Source: Getty / Robert Kamau

Cozy and street style chic, Selena rocked her hoodie with skinny jeans and booties.

The Weeknd Allure Fleece Pullover Hood ($78)

The Weeknd Allure Fleece Pullover Hood ($78)

The Weeknd Allure Fleece Pullover Hood
$78
from theweeknd.com
Buy Now
Selena's Bodysuit and Jeans
Selena's Bodysuit and Jeans
Image Source: Backgrid

For her arrival in New York before the Met Gala, Selena stuck to neutral basics, capping off her ensemble with a Coach bag.

Are You Am I Kimia Bodysuit ($119)

Are You Am I Kimia Bodysuit ($119)

Are You Am I Kimia Bodysuit
$119
from areyouami.com
Buy Now
J Brand 23110 Maria High-Rise Super Skinny in After Dark ($188)

J Brand 23110 Maria High-Rise Super Skinny in After Dark ($188)

J Brand
23110 Maria High-Rise Super Skinny in After Dark
$188
from J Brand
Buy Now See more J Brand Skinny Denim
Selena's Little Black Crop Top
Selena's Little Black Crop Top
Image Source: Getty / starzfly/Bauer-Griffin

She's worn the top multiple times at the airport, this time finishing the look with a leather moto coat and a Louis Vuitton satchel.

Naked Wardrobe The NW Crop Top ($24)

Naked Wardrobe The NW Crop Top ($24)

Naked Wardrobe The NW Crop Top
$24
from nakedwardrobe.com
Buy Now
Selena's Functional White Sneakers
Selena's Functional White Sneakers
Image Source: Instagram user selenagomez

Selena wore a floral HVN dress to Coachella, but she remembered to stay comfortable and casual in a pair of white low-tops.

Ash Nicky Bis Sneakers ($198)

Ash Nicky Bis Sneakers ($198)

Ash
Nicky Bis Sneakers
$198$99
from shopbop.com
Buy Now See more Ash Sneakers
Selena's Fuzzy Crop Top and Overalls

A post shared by Selena Gomez (@selenagomez) on

She called this combination her "morning walk" look, unbuttoning her overalls and letting them fall to one side. Selena capped off this outfit with Stuart Weitzman sneakers.

Kimchi & Blue Fuzzy Cropped Tee ($44)

Kimchi & Blue Fuzzy Cropped Tee ($44)

Kimchi & Blue
Kimchi Blue Fuzzy Cropped Tee
$44
from Urban Outfitters
Buy Now See more Kimchi & Blue Women's Fashion
BDG Ryder Boyfriend Overall ($99)

BDG Ryder Boyfriend Overall ($99)

BDG Ryder Boyfriend Overall
$99
from urbanoutfitters.com
Buy Now
Selena's Pencil Trousers
Selena's Pencil Trousers
Image Source: Backgrid

For a night out, Selena wore her trusty skinny-leg pants, completing the outfit with a choker-clad blouse and strappy heels.

AYR The Arrow Skinny Pants ($185)

AYR The Arrow Skinny Pants ($185)

Nordstrom Skinny Pants
Women's Ayr 'The Arrow' Skinny Pants
$185
from Nordstrom
Buy Now See more Nordstrom Skinny Pants
Selena's Topshop Shirt

A post shared by Freddy Collins (@freshlikefreddy) on

Selena's oatmeal-color long-sleeved top comes with girlie ruffles at the hem.

Topshop Long-Sleeve Frill Neck Top ($28)

Topshop Long-Sleeve Frill Neck Top ($28)

Topshop
Long sleeve frill neck top
$28$15
from Topshop
Buy Now See more Topshop Longsleeve Tops
Selena's Concert Dress
Selena's Concert Dress
Image Source: Backgrid

Selena and The Weeknd attended a John Mayer concert, and Selena had just the right midi dress for the occasion, which she completed with her trusty Ash sneakers.

Free People Kansas City Girl Midi Dress ($148)

Free People Kansas City Girl Midi Dress ($148)

Free People
Kansas City Girl Midi Dress
$148
from Free People
Buy Now See more Free People Dresses
Selena's White Converse
Selena's White Converse
Image Source: Backgrid

Another pair of shoes Selena keeps on hand to pair with dresses like this Isabel Marant one? Her low-top Converse.

Converse Jack Purcell Canvas White Shoes ($65)

Converse Jack Purcell Canvas White Shoes ($65)

Converse
Jack Purcell Canvas White Shoes
$65
from PacSun
Buy Now See more Converse Shoes
Selena's Adidas Tracksuit
Selena's Adidas Tracksuit
Image Source: Backgrid

Selena spent the day at Disneyland with her family and completed her sporty sweats with an amazing Alice in Wonderland handbag.

Adidas Tokyo Color Block Trefoil Sweatshirt ($65)

Adidas Tokyo Color Block Trefoil Sweatshirt ($65)

adidas
Tokyo Color Block Trefoil Sweatshirt
$65
from Asos
Buy Now See more adidas Sport Tops
Adidas Originals TKO Color Blocked Track Pants ($90)

Adidas Originals TKO Color Blocked Track Pants ($90)

adidas
Tko Color Blocked Track Pants
$90$63
from LUISAVIAROMA
Buy Now See more adidas Activewear Pants
Hot Topic Disney Alice in Wonderland Sticker Icons Saddle Bag ($43)

Hot Topic Disney Alice in Wonderland Sticker Icons Saddle Bag ($43)

Hot Topic Disney Alice in Wonderland Sticker Icons Saddle Bag
$43
from hottopic.com
Buy Now
