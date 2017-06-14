6/14/17 6/14/17 POPSUGAR Fashion Selena Gomez Selena Gomez Affordable Outfits Selena Gomez's Style Is Fancy-Schmancy, but You Can Actually Afford These Items June 14, 2017 by Sarah Wasilak 3 Shares Chat with us on Facebook Messenger. Learn what's trending across POPSUGAR. Selena Gomez's style has taken an elevated turn, impressing her fans every time she steps out. With her ties to brands like Coach and Louis Vuitton, she often opts for completely high-fashion ensembles. But Selena also mixes the high with the low — and we've got proof. As you scroll, you'll find a handful of trusty items the singer keeps on hand, like classic sneakers, cozy crop tops, and plenty of denim to complement her sexy makeup looks. We did some digging and uncovered exactly where to buy these items (none of which retail for over $200), so you can feel like a queen in Selena's best basics if you want to. Shop Brands adidas · J Brand · Ash · Kimchi & Blue · Topshop · Free People · Converse Image Source: Backgrid Selena's Red Trimmed Tee A post shared by Selena Gomez (@selenagomez) on Jun 6, 2017 at 11:12pm PDT She styled this with a leather jumper and Gucci sneakers for The Weeknd's concert. Hesperios Ines T-Shirt ($163) Hesperios Ines T-Shirt $163 from hesperios.com Buy Now Selena's Adidas Trainers Image Source: Backgrid These were completed with skinnies and a boxy denim jacket for a street style outing. Adidas Women's AlphaBounce Running Sneakers From Finish Line ($110) adidas Women's AlphaBounce Running Sneakers from Finish Line $110 from Macy's Buy Now See more adidas Sneakers Selena's The Weeknd Merch Image Source: Getty / Robert Kamau Cozy and street style chic, Selena rocked her hoodie with skinny jeans and booties. The Weeknd Allure Fleece Pullover Hood ($78) The Weeknd Allure Fleece Pullover Hood $78 from theweeknd.com Buy Now Selena's Bodysuit and Jeans Image Source: Backgrid For her arrival in New York before the Met Gala, Selena stuck to neutral basics, capping off her ensemble with a Coach bag. Are You Am I Kimia Bodysuit ($119) Are You Am I Kimia Bodysuit $119 from areyouami.com Buy Now J Brand 23110 Maria High-Rise Super Skinny in After Dark ($188) J Brand 23110 Maria High-Rise Super Skinny in After Dark $188 from J Brand Buy Now See more J Brand Skinny Denim Selena's Little Black Crop Top Image Source: Getty / starzfly/Bauer-Griffin She's worn the top multiple times at the airport, this time finishing the look with a leather moto coat and a Louis Vuitton satchel. Naked Wardrobe The NW Crop Top ($24) Naked Wardrobe The NW Crop Top $24 from nakedwardrobe.com Buy Now Selena's Functional White Sneakers Image Source: Instagram user selenagomez Selena wore a floral HVN dress to Coachella, but she remembered to stay comfortable and casual in a pair of white low-tops. Ash Nicky Bis Sneakers ($198) Ash Nicky Bis Sneakers $198$99 from shopbop.com Buy Now See more Ash Sneakers Selena's Fuzzy Crop Top and Overalls A post shared by Selena Gomez (@selenagomez) on Feb 11, 2017 at 11:59am PST She called this combination her "morning walk" look, unbuttoning her overalls and letting them fall to one side. Selena capped off this outfit with Stuart Weitzman sneakers. Kimchi & Blue Fuzzy Cropped Tee ($44) Kimchi & Blue Kimchi Blue Fuzzy Cropped Tee $44 from Urban Outfitters Buy Now See more Kimchi & Blue Women's Fashion BDG Ryder Boyfriend Overall ($99) BDG Ryder Boyfriend Overall $99 from urbanoutfitters.com Buy Now Selena's Pencil Trousers Image Source: Backgrid For a night out, Selena wore her trusty skinny-leg pants, completing the outfit with a choker-clad blouse and strappy heels. AYR The Arrow Skinny Pants ($185) Nordstrom Skinny Pants Women's Ayr 'The Arrow' Skinny Pants $185 from Nordstrom Buy Now See more Nordstrom Skinny Pants Selena's Topshop Shirt A post shared by Freddy Collins (@freshlikefreddy) on May 29, 2017 at 4:24pm PDT Selena's oatmeal-color long-sleeved top comes with girlie ruffles at the hem. Topshop Long-Sleeve Frill Neck Top ($28) Topshop Long sleeve frill neck top $28$15 from Topshop Buy Now See more Topshop Longsleeve Tops Selena's Concert Dress Image Source: Backgrid Selena and The Weeknd attended a John Mayer concert, and Selena had just the right midi dress for the occasion, which she completed with her trusty Ash sneakers. Free People Kansas City Girl Midi Dress ($148) Free People Kansas City Girl Midi Dress $148 from Free People Buy Now See more Free People Dresses Selena's White Converse Image Source: Backgrid Another pair of shoes Selena keeps on hand to pair with dresses like this Isabel Marant one? Her low-top Converse. Converse Jack Purcell Canvas White Shoes ($65) Converse Jack Purcell Canvas White Shoes $65 from PacSun Buy Now See more Converse Shoes Selena's Adidas Tracksuit Image Source: Backgrid Selena spent the day at Disneyland with her family and completed her sporty sweats with an amazing Alice in Wonderland handbag. Adidas Tokyo Color Block Trefoil Sweatshirt ($65) adidas Tokyo Color Block Trefoil Sweatshirt $65 from Asos Buy Now See more adidas Sport Tops Adidas Originals TKO Color Blocked Track Pants ($90) adidas Tko Color Blocked Track Pants $90$63 from LUISAVIAROMA Buy Now See more adidas Activewear Pants Hot Topic Disney Alice in Wonderland Sticker Icons Saddle Bag ($43) Hot Topic Disney Alice in Wonderland Sticker Icons Saddle Bag $43 from hottopic.com Buy Now