Selena Gomez's Style Is Fancy-Schmancy, but You Can Actually Afford These Items

Selena Gomez's style has taken an elevated turn, impressing her fans every time she steps out. With her ties to brands like Coach and Louis Vuitton, she often opts for completely high-fashion ensembles. But Selena also mixes the high with the low — and we've got proof.

As you scroll, you'll find a handful of trusty items the singer keeps on hand, like classic sneakers, cozy crop tops, and plenty of denim to complement her sexy makeup looks. We did some digging and uncovered exactly where to buy these items (none of which retail for over $200), so you can feel like a queen in Selena's best basics if you want to.