When Selena Gomez steps out in a sexy look, sometimes it's hard to know where to look first. Well, we suggest you look down (all the way down) and admire her shoes.

The singer and actress, who just made her return to the studio after a short hiatus in 2016, might have the hottest shoe collection in Hollywood. Through the past few years, we've seen her expertly pair dainty and embellished sandals with high-slit dresses that'll show off their details, go on stage with chunky boots that allow her to dance, and hit the streets of Paris and New York in classic pumps we should all have in our arsenal. To steal Selena's impeccable sense of shoe style, scroll ahead. These 17 heels are what you should be buying.