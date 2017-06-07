27 Times Selena Gomez's Outfit Expertly Showed Off Her Legs

Selena Gomez likes to experiment with her fashion choices, wearing designer dresses straight from the runway one day and sweatpants with heels to go to the airport the next. And even though her style is eclectic, there's one thing the "Bad Liar" singer does often: she chooses looks that showcase her killer legs.

We've compiled some of Selena's most Angelina Jolie-esque moments. Look ahead to see all the times the star opted for sexy up-to-there slits and leotards that made our jaws drop.