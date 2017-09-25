 Skip Nav
Hispanic Heritage Month
30 Stories That Celebrate Your Latinx Heritage
Jennifer Lopez
Jennifer Lopez and Her Mom Are 2 Peas in a Pod
Bella Thorne
Bella Thorne's Gym Selfies and Strong Abs Are About to Give You Serious Fitspiration
View On One Page
ADVERTISEMENT ()
Start Slideshow
0
25 Meaningful Sugar Skull Tattoos You'll Want to Get Immediately

If you want to immortalize the significance of Día de los Muertos and its traditions with a little ink, we have the inspiration you need to make it happen.

Surrounded by bright colors and flowers, the sugar skull is not meant to be scary like a Halloween skeleton; rather, it represents a beautiful celebration of the loved ones we've lost. In a tattoo, the deeper meaning combined with the colorful design makes for an eye-catching mark with lots of cultural significance.

Related
18 "Que Será, Será" Tattoos That'll Have You Saying, "F*ck It, I'm Doing It"

Post
Post
Post
Post
Post
Post
Post
Post
Post
Post
Post
Post
Post
Post
Post
Post
Post
Post
Post
Post
Post
Start Slideshow
Join the conversation
Latina BeautyDay Of The DeadDia De Los MuertosTattoosBeauty
Join The Conversation
Beauty News
Kylie Jenner's Genius New Ink Shows How to Deal With a Tattoo For Your Ex
by Alaina Demopoulos
Game of Thrones Characters With Tattoos
Game of Thrones
Daenerys Targaryen Gets Reimagined as the Girl With the Dragon Tattoo — and It's Badass
by Kelsey Garcia
Positive Tattoo Ideas
Tattoos
30 Positive Tattoo Ideas
by Nicole Yi
Heart Tattoo Ideas
Tattoos
50 Heart Tattoos So Cute You Can't Handle It
by Macy Cate Williams
Tiny Tattoos For Writers
Tattoos
12 Tiny, Beautiful Tattoo Ideas For Writers
by Laura Marie Meyers
From Our Partners
Latest Latina
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Living
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds