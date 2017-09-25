25 Meaningful Sugar Skull Tattoos You'll Want to Get Immediately

If you want to immortalize the significance of Día de los Muertos and its traditions with a little ink, we have the inspiration you need to make it happen.

Surrounded by bright colors and flowers, the sugar skull is not meant to be scary like a Halloween skeleton; rather, it represents a beautiful celebration of the loved ones we've lost. In a tattoo, the deeper meaning combined with the colorful design makes for an eye-catching mark with lots of cultural significance.

