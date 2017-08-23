The Strict Diet J Lo Sticks to Isn't That Surprising

A post shared by Jennifer Lopez (@jlo) on Jun 22, 2017 at 10:01am PDT

One of the first things that comes to mind when we think of Jennifer Lopez — in addition to "talent goals," of course — is "body goals." At age 47, she's no stranger to the latest workout trends, so it's no surprise that she's also got her diet in check.

To maintain her killer physique, J Lo is pretty strict in some respects: she shies away from alcohol, cigarettes, and caffeine and sticks to a 90-calorie breakfast shake and decaf coffee for her morning meal.

Her personal trainer, Tracy Anderson, backs J Lo up on her level of discipline, telling People in 2016, "I have her eating very clean because she needs really good fuel for all the things that she's doing . . . it's all organic and it's all very well thought out, with the balance of very high-quality proteins and a lot of nutrient-dense food."

But like all of us, the superstar still enjoys dining out. "Most restaurants offer healthy, low-calorie meals so I watch for things on the menu that fit my lifestyle," she told Hello! Magazine in 2016. "I'll have a salad or some fish with veggies. And I make sure I drink lots of water throughout the meal."

When it comes to beating cravings, protein is her go-to: "It fills me up and keeps me full longer. It's a great muscle fuel." And for snacks she sticks to fruits and veggies.

Even with such a focused diet, J Lo also makes sure to enjoy a treat every once in a while. In fact, she and current flame Alex Rodriguez were recently spotted grabbing ice cream while in Paris. And as she once told People, "We're all human . . . don't beat yourself up if you eat a potato chip."