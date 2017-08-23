Everything You Need to Know About Queen Letizia of Spain's Incredible Wedding Gown

Queen Letizia of Spain walked down the aisle of the Cathedral Santa María la Real de la Almudena in Madrid to marry King Felipe VI 13 years ago, and we still can't get her dress out of our heads. The long-sleeved gown was so intricate; we're probably still trying to process every detail.

The designer behind the queen's impressive dress was couturier Manuel Pertegaz, who embroidered the structured open collar, cuffs, and hem of Letizia's ivory dress with real gold and a floral pattern. But the real gold wasn't even the best part — file that under things we never thought we would write — it was all about the 14-foot train (which, for the record, also featured gold) and the lace veil laid over her updo, delicate diamond tiara, and dress. The stylish royal, who constantly shocks us with her fashion choices, paired the unbelievable and certainly princess-worthy dress with delicate diamond drop earrings and pointy heels. Keep reading to see more photos of the memorable royal wedding.