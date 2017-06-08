The Evolution of Queen Letizia and King Felipe's Love

For the past 13 years — since they announced their engagement in 2003 — Queen Letizia and King Felipe VI of Spain have shared with us more than a few sweet moments. Their glamorous wedding in 2004 was a true fairy-tale event; the birth of their two daughters, Princess Leonor and Infanta Sofía, a cause for major celebration; and their everyday official appearances and trips, always total treats where they look smiley and just absolutely happy.

From the way Felipe helps Letizia down the steps every time she's in heels to the mischievous looks and whispers they share at public hearings, it's pretty obvious that the affection between these two lovebirds only gets stronger as time goes by. They truly are one supercute couple — see what we mean by scrolling through their most adorable moments here.