 Skip Nav
Summer Box is Here
Shop Must Have!
Did you know we have a UK site?
Did you know we have a Australia site?
Did you know we have a France site?
Did you know we have a Deutschland site?
Did you know we have a Middle East site?
Did you know we have a الشرق الأوسط site?
x
The Evolution of Queen Letizia and King Felipe's Love
DIY Beauty
25 Frida Kahlo Nail Art Ideas That Are a Work of Art
Disney
5 Latinas Who Got Their Start on the Disney Channel
Selena Gomez
Selena Gomez's Edgy Jumper Is Something We Could See Cher Horowitz Wear
View on One Page
Photo 1 of 45  
ADVERTISEMENT ()
1
The Evolution of Queen Letizia and King Felipe's Love

For the past 13 years — since they announced their engagement in 2003 — Queen Letizia and King Felipe VI of Spain have shared with us more than a few sweet moments. Their glamorous wedding in 2004 was a true fairy-tale event; the birth of their two daughters, Princess Leonor and Infanta Sofía, a cause for major celebration; and their everyday official appearances and trips, always total treats where they look smiley and just absolutely happy.

From the way Felipe helps Letizia down the steps every time she's in heels to the mischievous looks and whispers they share at public hearings, it's pretty obvious that the affection between these two lovebirds only gets stronger as time goes by. They truly are one supercute couple — see what we mean by scrolling through their most adorable moments here.

Related
We Will Never Get Over Queen Letizia and King Felipe VI's Wedding

Previous Next
Join the conversation
Latina CelebrityKing Felipe ViQueen LetiziaThe RoyalsCelebrity Couples
Join The Conversation
Queen Letizia
Queen Letizia Isn't Afraid to Wear a Good Outfit More Than Once — or Twice
by Alessandra Foresto
Kids at Pride Parades
Babies
by Alessia Santoro
Queen Letizia's Updos and Ponytails
Queen Letizia
You'll Be Getting All Your Summer Updo Inspiration From This Royal
by Alessandra Foresto
Songs That Every Latina Millennial Knows
Nostalgia
by Vivian Nunez
How Prince William Honors Princess Diana
The Royals
by Brittney Stephens
From Our Partners
Latest Latina
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Living
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds