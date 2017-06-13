 Skip Nav
We Never Expected Queen Letizia to Wear These Shoes — but We Love Them!

We're more than used to seeing Queen Letizia of Spain wearing a classic pair of simple pointed-toe heels, so it came as a pleasant surprise to see the royal sporting shoes with a slightly sexier touch at a recent gathering in Madrid. While attending a UNICEF event, she chose a black-and-white off-the-shoulder dress from none other than her go-to fashion house, Carolina Herrera.

At first glance, it looked like Letizia paired her dress with modest black heels that had one strap over the toes, but when we took a closer look, we realized they were quite the contrary. The shoes, which are from Carolina Herrera's Spring 2015 line and are therefore no longer available, also featured a thicker clear strap — an edgy detail we've been seeing all over the fashion world lately. How trendy of her!

If you're as obsessed with her look as we are, read on to see it from all angles, and then shop some of her exact pieces and other similar options so you can mimic the Queen's outfit in real life.

